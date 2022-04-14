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Top Gaming Utility Token Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Gaming Utility Token sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.9576
+0.82%
-3.75%
+4.67%
$ 165.32M
$ 69.63K
2
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.1417
+0.85%
-4.11%
+10.92%
$ 142.20M
$ 1.17M
3
$ 0.04192
+1.88%
-2.50%
+1.17%
$ 122.38M
$ 1.49M
4
BabyDogeCoin
BabyDogeCoin
BABYDOGE
$ 0.0000000003702
+0.43%
-4.05%
+7.35%
$ 66.25M
$ 214.45T
5
PlaysOut
PlaysOut
PLAY
$ 0.03828
+3.14%
+7.60%
+5.54%
$ 30.08M
$ 2.46M
6
SKALE
SKALE
SKL
$ 0.003873
+0.94%
-2.50%
+11.70%
$ 23.95M
$ 16.30M
7
Smooth Love Potion
Smooth Love Potion
SLP
$ 0.0006276
+0.60%
-4.19%
+9.87%
$ 22.62M
$ 95.09M
8
Gama Token
Gama Token
GAMA
$ 0.191155
+0.10%
-0.04%
+1.60%
$ 19.12M
$ 5.18K
9
Pixels
Pixels
PIXEL
$ 0.005038
+0.78%
-1.74%
-1.24%
$ 17.01M
$ 11.44M
10
Echelon Prime
Echelon Prime
PRIME
$ 0.235258
-0.12%
+0.02%
-1.23%
$ 15.10M
$ 353.21K
11
My Neighbor Alice
My Neighbor Alice
ALICE
$ 0.1447
+0.29%
+3.95%
+1.27%
$ 14.36M
$ 729.09K
12
Metahero
Metahero
HERO
$ 0.00051299
+0.10%
-0.02%
+8.36%
$ 5.13M
$ 237.58
13
SWEAT
SWEAT
SWEAT
$ 0.00035235
0.00%
-0.01%
+0.52%
$ 4.69M
$ 313.00K
14
Splintershards
Splintershards
SPS
$ 0.00348956
+0.15%
-0.01%
+4.61%
$ 4.63M
$ 6.77K
15
Star Atlas
Star Atlas
ATLAS
$ 0.000136
0.00%
-4.90%
+5.43%
$ 3.38M
$ 16.40M
16
PX
PX
PX
$ 0.0132
0.00%
+0.76%
+11.86%
$ 2.58M
$ 609.37K
17
Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi
GHST
$ 0.04606571
+0.17%
-0.04%
+5.37%
$ 2.43M
$ 94.85K
18
$ 387.06
+0.04%
+0.52%
+5.17%
$ 2.13M
$ 442.58
19
My Lovely Planet
My Lovely Planet
MLC
$ 0.01946
+4.40%
+26.38%
+64.63%
$ 2.07M
$ 1.37M
20
Freya Protocol
Freya Protocol
FREYA
$ 0.00334077
0.00%
--
-4.67%
$ 1.83M
$ 121.68
21
Cornucopias
Cornucopias
COPI
$ 0.00174882
+0.14%
-0.05%
-1.46%
$ 1.81M
$ 1.01K
22
Aurory
Aurory
AURY
$ 0.0156173
0.00%
-0.03%
-10.63%
$ 1.46M
$ 1.76K
23
StarLink
StarLink
STARL
$ 1.42311E-7
+0.30%
-2.57%
+7.29%
$ 1.42M
--
24
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on Solana
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on Solana
GST-SOL
$ 0.00119045
+1.06%
+0.01%
+19.70%
$ 1.37M
$ 173.58K
25
Crown by Third Time Games
Crown by Third Time Games
CROWN
$ 0.0047678
+0.32%
+0.01%
+44.11%
$ 1.19M
$ 2.46K
26
Seraph
Seraph
SERAPH
$ 0.00336483
+0.01%
-0.01%
+2.20%
$ 1.07M
$ 160.66K
27
Voxies
Voxies
VOXEL
$ 0.0034746
+1.64%
+0.08%
+15.44%
$ 1.04M
$ 142.97K
28
Guild of Guardians
Guild of Guardians
GOG
$ 0.00114186
0.00%
-0.02%
-1.76%
$ 1.00M
$ 2.31K
29
Shrapnel
Shrapnel
SHRAP
$ 0.00034204
+0.34%
-0.02%
+7.59%
$ 993.32K
$ 179.36
30
KOMPETE
KOMPETE
KOMPETE
$ 0.00110944
-0.42%
-0.01%
+0.34%
$ 943.59K
$ 295.91
31
Bario Entertainment System
Bario Entertainment System
$BAES
$ 8.35E-6
-3.13%
-21.24%
+326.02%
$ 835.67K
--
32
Moon Tropica
Moon Tropica
CAH
$ 0.272674
+0.24%
-0.00%
+15.42%
$ 764.95K
$ 721.39
33
Reality Metaverse
Reality Metaverse
RMV
$ 0.00304
0.00%
-10.59%
-1.62%
$ 759.68K
$ 11.85M
34
Katana Inu
Katana Inu
KATA
$ 0.00001965
+0.15%
-1.89%
+14.86%
$ 735.16K
$ 532.02M
35
Altered State Machine
Altered State Machine
ASTO
$ 0.00249825
0.00%
--
-0.84%
$ 723.20K
$ 62.46
36
Super Champs
Super Champs
CHAMP
$ 0.00063581
+0.03%
0.00%
+10.05%
$ 608.96K
$ 1.36K
37
EDOM
EDOM
EDOM
$ 6.835E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 549.50K
--
38
RavenQuest
RavenQuest
QUEST
$ 0.00134633
-0.01%
-0.01%
-3.09%
$ 538.45K
$ 1.72K
39
END
END
END
$ 0.00398939
0.00%
--
+11.24%
$ 519.42K
$ 19.79
40
QORPO
QORPO
QORPO
$ 0.000742
+1.22%
+1.91%
+3.75%
$ 466.16K
$ 19.49M
41
Game Meteor Coin
Game Meteor Coin
GMTO
$ 2.2E-5
+1.85%
-2.22%
-22.78%
$ 449.68K
--
42
UFO Gaming
UFO Gaming
UFO
$ 1.5998E-8
0.00%
+0.00%
-51.19%
$ 412.08K
--
43
Deputy Dawgs
Deputy Dawgs
DDAWGS
$ 1.27E-6
+0.79%
0.00%
+27.20%
$ 396.54K
--
44
FERMA
FERMA
FERMA
$ 0.03166518
+0.28%
-0.01%
+13.65%
$ 348.31K
$ 71.74K
45
zkRace
zkRace
ZERC
$ 0.00265637
0.00%
+0.02%
+2.08%
$ 318.76K
$ 83.98
46
Ridotto
Ridotto
RDT
$ 0.00111896
+0.26%
-0.61%
+25.12%
$ 287.07K
$ 123.82
47
SolForge Fusion
SolForge Fusion
SFG
$ 0.01205848
0.00%
-0.04%
+14.46%
$ 271.79K
$ 159.18
48
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC
GST-BSC
$ 0.00118672
0.00%
+0.02%
+4.06%
$ 252.69K
$ 744.71
49
DICE
DICE
$DICE
$ 0.0007923
+0.21%
-0.09%
-2.64%
$ 236.06K
$ 715.85
50
PLAYZAP
PLAYZAP
PZP
$ 0.001745
-0.52%
-11.24%
+37.75%
$ 193.26K
$ 17.01M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Gaming Utility Token tokens and why are they popular?
Gaming Utility Token tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 89 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $691.71M.
What is the best-performing Gaming Utility Token token right now?
Among Gaming Utility Token tokens tracked on MEXC, MEE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 79.39% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Gaming Utility Token tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 89 Gaming Utility Token tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Gaming Utility Token tokens include AXS, APE, SAND. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Gaming Utility Token category?
The combined market capitalization of all Gaming Utility Token tokens is approximately $691.71M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Gaming Utility Token sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.