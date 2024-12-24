Echelon Prime Price (PRIME)
The live price of Echelon Prime (PRIME) today is 10.27 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 526.33M USD. PRIME to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Echelon Prime Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.75M USD
- Echelon Prime price change within the day is +0.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 51.25M USD
During today, the price change of Echelon Prime to USD was $ +0.01209599.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Echelon Prime to USD was $ +1.8423548130.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Echelon Prime to USD was $ +3.2641716120.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Echelon Prime to USD was $ -0.739918157323696.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01209599
|+0.12%
|30 Days
|$ +1.8423548130
|+17.94%
|60 Days
|$ +3.2641716120
|+31.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.739918157323696
|-6.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of Echelon Prime: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.70%
+0.12%
-30.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PRIME is the native token of the Echelon Prime Foundation, a Web3 ecosystem advancing the next generation of gaming. Echelon creates and distributes tools to encourage innovation in, and promote the growth of, novel gaming models and economies. The first game to adopt and utilize PRIME is Parallel, a sci-fi trading card game.
