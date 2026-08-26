Voxies Price Today

The live Voxies (VOXEL) price today is $ 0.00333482, with a 3.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current VOXEL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00333482 per VOXEL.

Voxies currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,001,929, with a circulating supply of 299.27M VOXEL. During the last 24 hours, VOXEL traded between $ 0.00325582 (low) and $ 0.0037595 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.7, while the all-time low was $ 0.00267738.

In short-term performance, VOXEL moved -0.77% in the last hour and +18.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 121.08K.

Voxies (VOXEL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.00M$ 1.00M $ 1.00M Volume (24H) $ 121.08K$ 121.08K $ 121.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.00M$ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulation Supply 299.27M 299.27M 299.27M Total Supply 300,000,000.0 300,000,000.0 300,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Voxies is $ 1.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 121.08K. The circulating supply of VOXEL is 299.27M, with a total supply of 300000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.00M.