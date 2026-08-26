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The live Crown by Third Time Games price today is 0.00474058 USD.CROWN market cap is 1,185,145 USD. Track real-time CROWN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Crown by Third Time Games price today is 0.00474058 USD.CROWN market cap is 1,185,145 USD. Track real-time CROWN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Crown by Third Time Games Logo

Crown by Third Time Games Price (CROWN)

Unlisted

1 CROWN to USD Live Price:

$0.00474216
$0.00474216$0.00474216
+0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Crown by Third Time Games (CROWN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:49:45 (UTC+8)

Crown by Third Time Games Price Today

The live Crown by Third Time Games (CROWN) price today is $ 0.00474058, with a 3.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current CROWN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00474058 per CROWN.

Crown by Third Time Games currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,185,145, with a circulating supply of 250.00M CROWN. During the last 24 hours, CROWN traded between $ 0.00458249 (low) and $ 0.00546049 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.98, while the all-time low was $ 0.00227347.

In short-term performance, CROWN moved +0.06% in the last hour and +63.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.31K.

Crown by Third Time Games (CROWN) Market Information

$ 1.19M
$ 1.19M$ 1.19M

$ 2.31K
$ 2.31K$ 2.31K

$ 1.19M
$ 1.19M$ 1.19M

250.00M
250.00M 250.00M

250,000,000.0
250,000,000.0 250,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Crown by Third Time Games is $ 1.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.31K. The circulating supply of CROWN is 250.00M, with a total supply of 250000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.19M.

Crown by Third Time Games Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00458249
$ 0.00458249$ 0.00458249
24H Low
$ 0.00546049
$ 0.00546049$ 0.00546049
24H High

$ 0.00458249
$ 0.00458249$ 0.00458249

$ 0.00546049
$ 0.00546049$ 0.00546049

$ 1.98
$ 1.98$ 1.98

$ 0.00227347
$ 0.00227347$ 0.00227347

+0.06%

+3.19%

+63.42%

+63.42%

Price Prediction for Crown by Third Time Games

Crown by Third Time Games (CROWN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CROWN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Crown by Third Time Games (CROWN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Crown by Third Time Games could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Crown by Third Time Games will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CROWN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Crown by Third Time Games Price Prediction.

What is Crown by Third Time Games (CROWN)

#What is CROWN CROWN is the official utility token of Photo Finish™ LIVE, which is the official game of the Kentucky Derby. It's a vital component of the game ecosystem and provides users with unique opportunities and benefits, and is integral for becoming a track owner within the game.

#What Makes CROWN Unique? CROWN brings a novel application of blockchain technology to the world of digital horse racing and gaming. It allows for the operation of tracks within Photo Finish™ LIVE. The token serves multiple purposes – from paying for in-game benefits, to stake as a demonstration of ownership rights over tracks, to providing a form of reward for successful racing careers.

#History of CROWN The concept of CROWN was born alongside Photo Finish™ LIVE. Its development and integration into the game ecosystem have been geared towards enhancing user experience and introducing decentralized elements to the world of digital horse racing. While relatively new in the blockchain space, CROWN is gaining traction rapidly due to its unique application, growing user base, and alignment with the top brands in the sport.

#What’s Next for CROWN Future developments for CROWN include further enhancements to its utility within the Photo Finish™ LIVE ecosystem. It will continue to evolve in line with the needs and desires of the game's user base. Additional functionalities, game features and rewards systems may also be integrated with CROWN, further entrenching its importance within the game ecosystem.

#Learn More

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Crown by Third Time Games (CROWN) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Animal RacingGaming (GameFi)Gaming Utility Token

About Crown by Third Time Games

What is the current price of Crown by Third Time Games?

Crown by Third Time Games is priced at $0.00474058, shifting 3.18% today.

How fast is the CROWN community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Crown by Third Time Games's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem,Animal Racing,Gaming Utility Token,Sports Games,Made in USA sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is CROWN's trading volume today?

It generated $-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does CROWN compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is $1.98 and ATL is $0.00227347, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 250000000.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Crown by Third Time Games

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:49:45 (UTC+8)

Crown by Third Time Games (CROWN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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