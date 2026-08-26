What is zkRace about?

zkRace (ex DeRace) is both the front-running Web3 horse racing game & the world's 1st cutting-edge zk-rollup-based infrastructure tailored for GameFi and powered by ZERC

What makes zkRace unique?

zkRace as a game is a combination of 2 significantly growing multi-billion-dollar markets: video gaming, and horse racing, all merged by blockchain and NFT technologies. zkRace infrastructure based on zk-rollup technology is crafted for all Web3 gaming needs, enabling scalability, transparency and seamlessness within GameFi projects.

What's next for zkRace?

This innovative technology is gearing up to welcome other GameFi projects seeking to bypass traditional blockchain constraints. Utilizing ZERC for transaction fees, this system significantly boosts the utility and demand for ZERC, derived directly from its practical application.

What can zkRace be used for?

zkRace's powerhouse token ZERC is set to bring forward the GamiFi revolution, offering unparalleled utility by fuelling both the game and the underlying infrastructure. Pioneered by zkRace. Powered by ZERC. Tailored for GameFi and beyond.

What is zkRace trading right now?

Current price: $0.00265637, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

Is ZERC attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Play To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,Animal Racing,Animoca Brands Portfolio,Base Ecosystem,Gaming Governance Token,Gaming Utility Token peers.

How liquid is the zkRace market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about ZERC?

With 120000000.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does zkRace compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of $8.24 and ATL of $0.00224004 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is zkRace being traded today?

It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate zkRace's long-term viability.