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The live zkRace price today is 0.00265637 USD.ZERC market cap is 318,764 USD. Track real-time ZERC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live zkRace price today is 0.00265637 USD.ZERC market cap is 318,764 USD. Track real-time ZERC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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zkRace Price (ZERC)

Unlisted

1 ZERC to USD Live Price:

$0.00265637
$0.00265637$0.00265637
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
zkRace (ZERC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:25:53 (UTC+8)

zkRace Price Today

The live zkRace (ZERC) price today is $ 0.00265637, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZERC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00265637 per ZERC.

zkRace currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 318,764, with a circulating supply of 120.00M ZERC. During the last 24 hours, ZERC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8.24, while the all-time low was $ 0.00224004.

In short-term performance, ZERC moved -- in the last hour and +2.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 83.98.

zkRace (ZERC) Market Information

$ 318.76K
$ 318.76K$ 318.76K

$ 83.98
$ 83.98$ 83.98

$ 318.76K
$ 318.76K$ 318.76K

120.00M
120.00M 120.00M

120,000,000.0
120,000,000.0 120,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of zkRace is $ 318.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 83.98. The circulating supply of ZERC is 120.00M, with a total supply of 120000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 318.76K.

zkRace Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 8.24
$ 8.24$ 8.24

$ 0.00224004
$ 0.00224004$ 0.00224004

--

--

+2.07%

+2.07%

Price Prediction for zkRace

zkRace (ZERC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ZERC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
zkRace (ZERC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of zkRace could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price zkRace will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ZERC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking zkRace Price Prediction.

What is zkRace (ZERC)

zkRace front-running Web3 horse racing game powered by ZERC

zkRace as a game is a combination of 2 significantly growing multi-billion-dollar markets: video gaming, and horse racing, all merged by blockchain and NFT technologies.

Player-centered, zkRace ensures a tailored gaming experience, actively working on meeting player in-game needs.

Pioneered by zkRace. Powered by ZERC. Tailored for GameFi and beyond.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

zkRace (ZERC) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About zkRace

What is zkRace about?

zkRace (ex DeRace) is both the front-running Web3 horse racing game & the world's 1st cutting-edge zk-rollup-based infrastructure tailored for GameFi and powered by ZERC

What makes zkRace unique?

zkRace as a game is a combination of 2 significantly growing multi-billion-dollar markets: video gaming, and horse racing, all merged by blockchain and NFT technologies. zkRace infrastructure based on zk-rollup technology is crafted for all Web3 gaming needs, enabling scalability, transparency and seamlessness within GameFi projects.

What's next for zkRace?

This innovative technology is gearing up to welcome other GameFi projects seeking to bypass traditional blockchain constraints. Utilizing ZERC for transaction fees, this system significantly boosts the utility and demand for ZERC, derived directly from its practical application.

What can zkRace be used for?

zkRace's powerhouse token ZERC is set to bring forward the GamiFi revolution, offering unparalleled utility by fuelling both the game and the underlying infrastructure. Pioneered by zkRace. Powered by ZERC. Tailored for GameFi and beyond.

What is zkRace trading right now?

Current price: $0.00265637, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

Is ZERC attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Play To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,Animal Racing,Animoca Brands Portfolio,Base Ecosystem,Gaming Governance Token,Gaming Utility Token peers.

How liquid is the zkRace market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about ZERC?

With 120000000.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does zkRace compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of $8.24 and ATL of $0.00224004 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is zkRace being traded today?

It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate zkRace's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About zkRace

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:25:53 (UTC+8)

zkRace (ZERC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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