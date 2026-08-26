What is the real-time price of Aavegotchi today?

The live price of Aavegotchi stands at $0.04644521, moving -3.66% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for GHST?

GHST has traded between $0.04618468 and $0.04847874, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Aavegotchi showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is GHST currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests GHST is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Aavegotchi?

With a market cap of $2449881, Aavegotchi is ranked #2109, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has GHST seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Aavegotchi compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $3.63, while the ATL is $0.04214868, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence GHST's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (52747801.21406848 tokens), category performance within Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Metaverse,Collectibles,Polygon Ecosystem,Meme,Play To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,Gotchiverse,Base Ecosystem,Layer 3 (L3),RPG,Gaming Governance Token,Gaming Utility Token,Energi Ecosystem,Governance,Base Native, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.