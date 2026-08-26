Cornucopias Price Today

The live Cornucopias (COPI) price today is $ 0.00176694, with a 4.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current COPI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00176694 per COPI.

Cornucopias currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,824,339, with a circulating supply of 1.03B COPI. During the last 24 hours, COPI traded between $ 0.00172917 (low) and $ 0.00188082 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.134868, while the all-time low was $ 0.00148174.

In short-term performance, COPI moved +0.79% in the last hour and +2.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 914.53.

Cornucopias (COPI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.82M$ 1.82M $ 1.82M Volume (24H) $ 914.53$ 914.53 $ 914.53 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.79M$ 6.79M $ 6.79M Circulation Supply 1.03B 1.03B 1.03B Total Supply 3,840,000,000.0 3,840,000,000.0 3,840,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cornucopias is $ 1.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 914.53. The circulating supply of COPI is 1.03B, with a total supply of 3840000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.79M.