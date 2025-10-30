Deputy Dawgs (DDAWGS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -3.68% Price Change (7D) -1.22%

Deputy Dawgs (DDAWGS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, DDAWGS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DDAWGS's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DDAWGS has changed by -- over the past hour, -3.68% over 24 hours, and -1.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Deputy Dawgs (DDAWGS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.51M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.51M Circulation Supply 313.00B Total Supply 313,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Deputy Dawgs is $ 1.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DDAWGS is 313.00B, with a total supply of 313000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.51M.