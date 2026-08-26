EDOM Price Today

The live EDOM (EDOM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current EDOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EDOM.

EDOM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 549,499, with a circulating supply of 8.04B EDOM. During the last 24 hours, EDOM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.09207, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EDOM moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

EDOM (EDOM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 549.50K$ 549.50K $ 549.50K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 683.46K$ 683.46K $ 683.46K Circulation Supply 8.04B 8.04B 8.04B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of EDOM is $ 549.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EDOM is 8.04B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 683.46K.