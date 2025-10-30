Freya Protocol (FREYA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0096503 $ 0.0096503 $ 0.0096503 24H Low $ 0.01233069 $ 0.01233069 $ 0.01233069 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0096503$ 0.0096503 $ 0.0096503 24H High $ 0.01233069$ 0.01233069 $ 0.01233069 All Time High $ 0.04563979$ 0.04563979 $ 0.04563979 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.26% Price Change (1D) +13.38% Price Change (7D) -36.31% Price Change (7D) -36.31%

Freya Protocol (FREYA) real-time price is $0.01142121. Over the past 24 hours, FREYA traded between a low of $ 0.0096503 and a high of $ 0.01233069, showing active market volatility. FREYA's all-time high price is $ 0.04563979, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FREYA has changed by +0.26% over the past hour, +13.38% over 24 hours, and -36.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Freya Protocol (FREYA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.69M$ 5.69M $ 5.69M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.24M$ 6.24M $ 6.24M Circulation Supply 500.31M 500.31M 500.31M Total Supply 548,599,973.8588991 548,599,973.8588991 548,599,973.8588991

The current Market Cap of Freya Protocol is $ 5.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FREYA is 500.31M, with a total supply of 548599973.8588991. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.24M.