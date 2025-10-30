The live Freya Protocol price today is 0.01142121 USD. Track real-time FREYA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FREYA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Freya Protocol price today is 0.01142121 USD. Track real-time FREYA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FREYA price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 FREYA to USD Live Price:

$0.0114154
$0.0114154$0.0114154
+13.30%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator.
Freya Protocol (FREYA) Live Price Chart
Freya Protocol (FREYA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0096503
$ 0.0096503$ 0.0096503
24H Low
$ 0.01233069
$ 0.01233069$ 0.01233069
24H High

$ 0.0096503
$ 0.0096503$ 0.0096503

$ 0.01233069
$ 0.01233069$ 0.01233069

$ 0.04563979
$ 0.04563979$ 0.04563979

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.26%

+13.38%

-36.31%

-36.31%

Freya Protocol (FREYA) real-time price is $0.01142121. Over the past 24 hours, FREYA traded between a low of $ 0.0096503 and a high of $ 0.01233069, showing active market volatility. FREYA's all-time high price is $ 0.04563979, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FREYA has changed by +0.26% over the past hour, +13.38% over 24 hours, and -36.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Freya Protocol (FREYA) Market Information

$ 5.69M
$ 5.69M$ 5.69M

--
----

$ 6.24M
$ 6.24M$ 6.24M

500.31M
500.31M 500.31M

548,599,973.8588991
548,599,973.8588991 548,599,973.8588991

The current Market Cap of Freya Protocol is $ 5.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FREYA is 500.31M, with a total supply of 548599973.8588991. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.24M.

Freya Protocol (FREYA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Freya Protocol to USD was $ +0.00134783.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Freya Protocol to USD was $ -0.0009661544.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Freya Protocol to USD was $ -0.0006969313.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Freya Protocol to USD was $ +0.00284984700234492.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00134783+13.38%
30 Days$ -0.0009661544-8.45%
60 Days$ -0.0006969313-6.10%
90 Days$ +0.00284984700234492+33.25%

What is Freya Protocol (FREYA)

Freya Protocol is your one-stop portal to the Internet Capital Markets, a platform with standardized, USD1-powered, plug-and-play solutions that enables global IPs and enterprises to expand on-chain, growing their brand reach, user bases, and monetization models. In parallel, investors and fans can directly invest in their favorite IPs and enterprises through on-chain assets, fostering a sense of ownership, belonging, and shared success. Upgraded and standardized from Freya’s battle-tested ICM flywheel — which has already distributed ~$296,000 to holders — the system now operates as a plug-and-play ICM protocol, supported by visionary ecosystem leaders of Solana. Enjoy daily dividends and a buyback–burn flywheel powered by revenue from Freya Protocol and flagship IPs/titles such as Freya: The Starfall — automatically distributed every 24 hours, with no staking required.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Freya Protocol (FREYA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Freya Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Freya Protocol (FREYA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Freya Protocol (FREYA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Freya Protocol.

Check the Freya Protocol price prediction now!

FREYA to Local Currencies

Freya Protocol (FREYA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Freya Protocol (FREYA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FREYA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Freya Protocol (FREYA)

How much is Freya Protocol (FREYA) worth today?
The live FREYA price in USD is 0.01142121 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FREYA to USD price?
The current price of FREYA to USD is $ 0.01142121. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Freya Protocol?
The market cap for FREYA is $ 5.69M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FREYA?
The circulating supply of FREYA is 500.31M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FREYA?
FREYA achieved an ATH price of 0.04563979 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FREYA?
FREYA saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of FREYA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FREYA is -- USD.
Will FREYA go higher this year?
FREYA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FREYA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Freya Protocol (FREYA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

