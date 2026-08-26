Splintershards Price Today

The live Splintershards (SPS) price today is $ 0.00349824, with a 1.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00349824 per SPS.

Splintershards currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,645,055, with a circulating supply of 1.33B SPS. During the last 24 hours, SPS traded between $ 0.00346137 (low) and $ 0.00355754 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.065, while the all-time low was $ 0.00268039.

In short-term performance, SPS moved +0.09% in the last hour and +6.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.59K.

Splintershards (SPS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.65M$ 4.65M $ 4.65M Volume (24H) $ 2.59K$ 2.59K $ 2.59K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.65M$ 4.65M $ 4.65M Circulation Supply 1.33B 1.33B 1.33B Total Supply 1,327,940,171.157851 1,327,940,171.157851 1,327,940,171.157851

The current Market Cap of Splintershards is $ 4.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.59K. The circulating supply of SPS is 1.33B, with a total supply of 1327940171.157851. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.65M.