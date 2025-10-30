Ridotto (RDT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00591296 $ 0.00591296 $ 0.00591296 24H Low $ 0.00628404 $ 0.00628404 $ 0.00628404 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00591296$ 0.00591296 $ 0.00591296 24H High $ 0.00628404$ 0.00628404 $ 0.00628404 All Time High $ 1.51$ 1.51 $ 1.51 Lowest Price $ 0.00293954$ 0.00293954 $ 0.00293954 Price Change (1H) -0.23% Price Change (1D) -2.82% Price Change (7D) +99.09% Price Change (7D) +99.09%

Ridotto (RDT) real-time price is $0.00602459. Over the past 24 hours, RDT traded between a low of $ 0.00591296 and a high of $ 0.00628404, showing active market volatility. RDT's all-time high price is $ 1.51, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00293954.

In terms of short-term performance, RDT has changed by -0.23% over the past hour, -2.82% over 24 hours, and +99.09% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ridotto (RDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.90M$ 1.90M $ 1.90M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.02M$ 3.02M $ 3.02M Circulation Supply 314.76M 314.76M 314.76M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ridotto is $ 1.90M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RDT is 314.76M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.02M.