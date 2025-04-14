BORA Price (BORA)
The live price of BORA (BORA) today is 0.079031 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 91.71M USD. BORA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BORA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BORA price change within the day is -1.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.15B USD
During today, the price change of BORA to USD was $ -0.00107913291777557.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BORA to USD was $ -0.0025361838.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BORA to USD was $ -0.0172494562.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BORA to USD was $ -0.05539272116926696.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00107913291777557
|-1.34%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0025361838
|-3.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0172494562
|-21.82%
|90 Days
|$ -0.05539272116926696
|-41.20%
Discover the latest price analysis of BORA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
-1.34%
+3.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BORA is a decentralized entertainment platform focused to distribute digital contents and provide incentives to participants
|1 BORA to VND
₫2,026.433871
|1 BORA to AUD
A$0.12486898
|1 BORA to GBP
￡0.06006356
|1 BORA to EUR
€0.06875697
|1 BORA to USD
$0.079031
|1 BORA to MYR
RM0.34931702
|1 BORA to TRY
₺3.00396831
|1 BORA to JPY
¥11.29590083
|1 BORA to RUB
₽6.68760322
|1 BORA to INR
₹6.79982724
|1 BORA to IDR
Rp1,317.18280646
|1 BORA to KRW
₩112.90131567
|1 BORA to PHP
₱4.51187979
|1 BORA to EGP
￡E.4.04717751
|1 BORA to BRL
R$0.46549259
|1 BORA to CAD
C$0.10906278
|1 BORA to BDT
৳9.58250875
|1 BORA to NGN
₦125.84501285
|1 BORA to UAH
₴3.26477061
|1 BORA to VES
Bs5.611201
|1 BORA to PKR
Rs22.11208349
|1 BORA to KZT
₸40.75786732
|1 BORA to THB
฿2.64358695
|1 BORA to TWD
NT$2.56534626
|1 BORA to AED
د.إ0.29004377
|1 BORA to CHF
Fr0.06401511
|1 BORA to HKD
HK$0.61249025
|1 BORA to MAD
.د.م0.73340768
|1 BORA to MXN
$1.60037775