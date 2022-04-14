Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Binance Launchpool Tokens by Market Capitalization

This category tracks tokens that were initially distributed through the Binance Launchpool platform. Users earn these new digital assets by staking their existing cryptocurrencies, such as BNB or stablecoins, in designated liquidity pools. Monitoring these tokens helps investors gauge the market performance and liquidity of projects incubated by the Binance ecosystem.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
$ 0.7609
+0.75%
-8.10%
+8.06%
$ 3.07B
$ 5.12M
2
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.14222
-0.11%
-9.92%
+51.90%
$ 1.32B
$ 183.20M
3
Lighter
Lighter
LIT
$ 3.2894
+0.39%
-3.21%
+22.86%
$ 825.15M
$ 2.53M
4
Ether.Fi Foundation
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI
$ 0.571
+1.83%
-7.27%
+10.83%
$ 505.41M
$ 9.44M
5
BIO Protocol
BIO Protocol
BIO
$ 0.02923
-0.51%
-2.91%
+1.86%
$ 64.16M
$ 3.52M
6
Venus
Venus
XVS
$ 3.0198
+0.16%
-3.79%
+6.23%
$ 49.40M
$ 17.38K
7
RedStone
RedStone
RED
$ 0.11817
+1.89%
+1.76%
+19.39%
$ 49.21M
$ 695.74K
8
IO
IO
IO
$ 0.13876
+0.95%
-6.08%
+13.66%
$ 48.68M
$ 1.36M
9
Notcoin
Notcoin
NOT
$ 0.0004124
+1.03%
-3.72%
+3.26%
$ 40.93M
$ 151.85M
10
$ 0.006256
+0.80%
-3.59%
+2.62%
$ 40.12M
$ 9.20M
11
Memecoin
Memecoin
MEME
$ 0.0005375
+1.01%
-3.62%
+10.68%
$ 34.16M
$ 109.85M
12
Manta Network
Manta Network
MANTA
$ 0.05893
+0.77%
-4.23%
+2.17%
$ 27.92M
$ 994.45K
13
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0.02016
+0.60%
-0.35%
-3.88%
$ 26.21M
$ 5.19M
14
Renzo
Renzo
REZ
$ 0.003066
+1.29%
-3.08%
+10.13%
$ 26.13M
$ 29.34M
15
Fusionist
Fusionist
ACE
$ 0.22659
+1.78%
+5.81%
+18.23%
$ 22.94M
$ 2.02M
16
CyberConnect
CyberConnect
CYBER
$ 0.3198
+0.25%
-8.27%
+5.34%
$ 22.41M
$ 188.09K
17
Aevo
Aevo
AEVO
$ 0.02268
+0.67%
-3.49%
+5.40%
$ 20.78M
$ 3.20M
18
DODO
DODO
DODO
$ 0.01998
-1.37%
+3.23%
-2.33%
$ 20.12M
$ 4.21M
19
Nil Token
Nil Token
NIL
$ 0.0421
-0.05%
-5.76%
+1.60%
$ 19.66M
$ 2.37M
20
CertiK
CertiK
CTK
$ 0.11196
+0.88%
-3.80%
+1.54%
$ 17.79M
$ 508.43K
21
Pixels
Pixels
PIXEL
$ 0.005023
+0.78%
-1.74%
-1.24%
$ 17.01M
$ 11.44M
22
Xai
Xai
XAI
$ 0.007404
+0.83%
-2.01%
+2.50%
$ 15.39M
$ 13.69M
23
WalletConnect
WalletConnect
WCT
$ 0.03748
+0.78%
-4.78%
+3.89%
$ 14.98M
$ 2.24M
24
My Neighbor Alice
My Neighbor Alice
ALICE
$ 0.14501
+0.29%
+3.95%
+1.27%
$ 14.36M
$ 729.09K
25
OG
OG
OG
$ 2.941
-0.10%
+1.58%
+14.56%
$ 13.97M
$ 26.53K
26
Heima
Heima
HEI
$ 0.13246
+0.57%
+2.22%
+7.01%
$ 12.77M
$ 1.82M
27
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
ATM
$ 1.3435
+0.84%
-0.69%
-0.78%
$ 11.37M
$ 42.10K
28
Alien Worlds Trilium
Alien Worlds Trilium
TLM
$ 0.0015766
+0.53%
+10.76%
+13.50%
$ 10.73M
$ 110.76M
29
INIT
INIT
INIT
$ 0.05379
+0.35%
-2.02%
+0.73%
$ 10.67M
$ 1.20M
30
Maverick Protocol
Maverick Protocol
MAV
$ 0.010525
+0.24%
-2.67%
+8.27%
$ 9.75M
$ 5.52M
31
BENQI
BENQI
BENQI
$ 0.001314
+0.46%
-2.09%
+1.94%
$ 9.46M
$ 39.72M
32
Bella
Bella
BEL
$ 0.11388
+0.93%
-1.75%
+4.46%
$ 9.13M
$ 485.01K
33
Santos FC Fan Token
Santos FC Fan Token
SANTOS
$ 0.5415
-0.33%
-0.04%
+11.33%
$ 8.71M
$ 118.62K
34
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
$ 0.4911
+0.45%
-1.81%
+1.44%
$ 7.94M
$ 110.15K
35
AS Roma
AS Roma
ASR
$ 0.8832
+0.32%
-2.77%
+1.63%
$ 7.61M
$ 62.94K
36
GUNZ
GUNZ
GUN
$ 0.003148
+0.90%
-2.29%
+3.04%
$ 7.44M
$ 19.64M
37
SAGA
SAGA
SAGA
$ 0.0147
+0.89%
-3.23%
+7.30%
$ 5.94M
$ 5.13M
38
Juventus
Juventus
JUV
$ 0.3249
+0.49%
-1.22%
+4.40%
$ 5.07M
$ 176.10K
39
Manchester City Fan
Manchester City Fan
CITY
$ 0.3675
+0.11%
-1.66%
+3.46%
$ 4.98M
$ 143.81K
40
Hashflow
Hashflow
HFT
$ 0.005899
+0.40%
-1.47%
-7.33%
$ 4.96M
$ 9.75M
41
Scroll
Scroll
SCR
$ 0.02208
+0.96%
-2.56%
+7.61%
$ 4.19M
$ 2.66M
42
Highstreet
Highstreet
HIGH
$ 0.02459
+0.31%
+0.84%
+5.77%
$ 2.21M
$ 2.67M
43
Reef
Reef
REEF
$ 0.00005558
+0.47%
-0.48%
+4.95%
$ 2.06M
$ 1.04B
44
DAR Open Network
DAR Open Network
D
$ 0.002774
-2.22%
+12.04%
+38.13%
$ 2.03M
$ 27.41M
45
BEAM
BEAM
BEAM
$ 0.007702
+16.58%
+13.47%
+21.32%
$ 1.29M
$ 781.13K
46
Automata
Automata
ATA
$ 0.00071403
+0.95%
+0.00%
-26.87%
$ 693.52K
$ 69.12K
47
Radiant Capital
Radiant Capital
RDNT
$ 0.00040853
+0.03%
-0.03%
-5.45%
$ 587.02K
$ 35.38K
48
Stella
Stella
ALPHA
$ 0.00043394
0.00%
-0.01%
+4.28%
$ 426.77K
$ 2.65K
49
Mobox
Mobox
MBOX
$ 0.000623
0.00%
-1.94%
+11.24%
$ 339.22K
$ 91.21M
50
Flamingo Finance
Flamingo Finance
FLM
$ 0.00053932
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 307.28K
$ 47.19K

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Binance Launchpool cryptocurrency category?
The Binance Launchpool category tracks digital assets that were initially distributed to users through the Binance exchange platform as a reward for staking other specific cryptocurrencies.
How do users acquire new tokens launched through the Binance Launchpool?
Users acquire new tokens by temporarily locking up (staking) their existing assets, typically BNB or stablecoins like FDUSD, into designated liquidity pools on the Binance platform for a specific farming period.
Why do Binance Launchpool tokens often experience high trading volumes upon listing?
Binance Launchpool tokens experience high trading volumes because they are immediately listed on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, instantly granting them exposure to massive global liquidity and millions of active traders.
Do Binance Launchpool projects undergo security audits before being offered to users?
Yes, projects featured on the Binance Launchpool generally undergo stringent technical security audits and rigorous fundamental due diligence by the exchange before they are introduced to retail investors.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Binance Launchpool sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.