Unifi Protocol DAO Price Today

The live Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) price today is $ 0.030204, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current UNFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.030204 per UNFI.

Unifi Protocol DAO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 302,040, with a circulating supply of 10.00M UNFI. During the last 24 hours, UNFI traded between $ 0.02959481 (low) and $ 0.061636 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 43.62, while the all-time low was $ 0.01537451.

In short-term performance, UNFI moved -0.33% in the last hour and +5.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 361.26.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 302.04K$ 302.04K $ 302.04K Volume (24H) $ 361.26$ 361.26 $ 361.26 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 302.04K$ 302.04K $ 302.04K Circulation Supply 10.00M 10.00M 10.00M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Unifi Protocol DAO is $ 302.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 361.26. The circulating supply of UNFI is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 302.04K.