Hooked Protocol Price Today

The live Hooked Protocol (HOOK) price today is $ 0.00392253, with a 5.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOOK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00392253 per HOOK.

Hooked Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,128,705, with a circulating supply of 287.75M HOOK. During the last 24 hours, HOOK traded between $ 0.00367501 (low) and $ 0.00417181 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.07, while the all-time low was $ 0.00330639.

In short-term performance, HOOK moved +0.95% in the last hour and +10.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 269.32K.

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Volume (24H) $ 269.32K$ 269.32K $ 269.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.96M$ 1.96M $ 1.96M Circulation Supply 287.75M 287.75M 287.75M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hooked Protocol is $ 1.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 269.32K. The circulating supply of HOOK is 287.75M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.96M.