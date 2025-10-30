What is League of Kingdoms (LOKA)

League of Kingdoms is one of the world's first blockchain MMO strategy games. Gamers build kingdoms, farm resources, fight monsters (PvE), and compete with enemy kingdoms (PvP) or alliances (MMO) where all the land plots are non-fungible tokens (NFT) along with tokenizable resources, skins, and many other game assets. Currently, the free-to-play strategy game is available on mobile (Android, iOS), as well as on the PC. The project team aims to build a game universe where gamers can have fun together while capitalizing on their digital assets, skills, and play-time. The project offers entertaining game content that appeals to not just crypto enthusiasts but also mainstream gamers.

League of Kingdoms (LOKA) Resource Official Website

LOKA to Local Currencies

League of Kingdoms (LOKA) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About League of Kingdoms (LOKA) How much is League of Kingdoms (LOKA) worth today? The live LOKA price in USD is 0.108871 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current LOKA to USD price? $ 0.108871 . Check out The current price of LOKA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of League of Kingdoms? The market cap for LOKA is $ 4.92M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of LOKA? The circulating supply of LOKA is 45.17M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LOKA? LOKA achieved an ATH price of 5.37 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LOKA? LOKA saw an ATL price of 0.04425999 USD . What is the trading volume of LOKA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LOKA is -- USD . Will LOKA go higher this year? LOKA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LOKA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

League of Kingdoms (LOKA) Important Industry Updates