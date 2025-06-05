سعر TOKERO (TOKERO)
سعر TOKERO (TOKERO) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.148826. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 11.26M. يتم تحديث سعر TOKERO مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق TOKERO الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD --
- تغيير سعر TOKERO خلال اليوم هو -1.92%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 76.00M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر TOKERO مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر TOKERO.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر TOKERO مقابل USD هو $ -0.0029279110800593 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر TOKERO مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر TOKERO مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر TOKERO مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ -0.0029279110800593
|-1.92%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر TOKERO: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.35%
-1.92%
-31.55%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
TOKERO Token powers TOKERO SocialFi — the network for money, finance, and endless opportunities. Built on top of a proven crypto exchange ecosystem, TOKERO SocialFi redefines how you connect, invest, and grow. Financial education, accessible to all. Further than Web3, further than a future where decentralized finance is the go-to standard, our mission is to offer financial education to every individual who wants to take things to the next level. We live in the age of information, but the flip side of this coin is misinformation. The abundance of courses, the rise of infotainment, and the increased complexity of trading platforms create barriers that facilitate access to financial education. We have created a whole in-house ecosystem that hosts transactions educators, founders, creators, and everyone who wishes to learn, earn, build, and level up. TOKERO Academy and TOKERO Ventures are two amazing places where users can Level UP and grow their career in the crypto space. At the core of our community stands the TOKERO Token. It fuels both our mission and the members of our ecosystem, be they teachers or learners, and to open opportunities to anyone who seeks more. We witnessed a decline in the quality of life amongst fellow Europeans due to a lack of financial education. This impacts individuals of any age and background. But we firmly believe that no matter your current situation, knowing how to manage your assets can create opportunities for a better and more fulfilling life. That’s exactly why we’ve built an ecosystem driven only by excellence. Confidently knowing that everything that is delivered to our community is carefully curated so that the courses are actually good and mentors are truly mentors, not vendors. Our projects and community will operate under the close guidance of The Crypto Mayors, our dedicated regional ambassadors. Since our beginnings in 2018 we’ve come a long way and our community grows day by day. On TOKERO Exchange Platform we have over 70.000 active users. But these numbers will grow faster. In November 2024, our Tap2Earn Game "Crypto Mayors Kombat" will launch in partnership with Ice Open Network and we expect to onboard millions of new users in our ecosystem. We are excited to announce our integration with Solana, a high-performance blockchain known for its incredibly fast processing speeds and low transaction costs. This strategic alliance marks a new beginning for us, but also for the entire crypto space. The value we are going to bring on the table will be massive. It’s time to thrive. It’s time to Level UP. With the TOKERO Token and TOKERO SocialFi, the next era of money, education, and opportunity is already here.
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 TOKERO إلى VND
₫3,916.35619
|1 TOKERO إلى AUD
A$0.22770378
|1 TOKERO إلى GBP
￡0.10864298
|1 TOKERO إلى EUR
€0.12947862
|1 TOKERO إلى USD
$0.148826
|1 TOKERO إلى MYR
RM0.62953398
|1 TOKERO إلى TRY
₺5.85035006
|1 TOKERO إلى JPY
¥21.26277062
|1 TOKERO إلى RUB
₽11.79297224
|1 TOKERO إلى INR
₹12.78117688
|1 TOKERO إلى IDR
Rp2,439.77010144
|1 TOKERO إلى KRW
₩201.9345581
|1 TOKERO إلى PHP
₱8.27770212
|1 TOKERO إلى EGP
￡E.7.39218742
|1 TOKERO إلى BRL
R$0.83789038
|1 TOKERO إلى CAD
C$0.20240336
|1 TOKERO إلى BDT
৳18.17760764
|1 TOKERO إلى NGN
₦235.11085002
|1 TOKERO إلى UAH
₴6.16586118
|1 TOKERO إلى VES
Bs14.436122
|1 TOKERO إلى PKR
Rs41.968932
|1 TOKERO إلى KZT
₸75.9310252
|1 TOKERO إلى THB
฿4.8442863
|1 TOKERO إلى TWD
NT$4.44840914
|1 TOKERO إلى AED
د.إ0.54619142
|1 TOKERO إلى CHF
Fr0.12054906
|1 TOKERO إلى HKD
HK$1.16679584
|1 TOKERO إلى MAD
.د.م1.36771094
|1 TOKERO إلى MXN
$2.85597094