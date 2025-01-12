سعر Dragon Coin ($DGN)
سعر Dragon Coin ($DGN) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00506985. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر $DGN مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Dragon Coin الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 322.06
- تغيير سعر Dragon Coin خلال اليوم هو -1.51%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر $DGN مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر $DGN.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Dragon Coin مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Dragon Coin مقابل USD هو $ -0.0025025215 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Dragon Coin مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Dragon Coin مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-1.51%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0025025215
|-49.36%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Dragon Coin: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.35%
-1.51%
-9.54%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Dragon Token is the native staking and governance token of Dungeon Chain, serving as the backbone of the ecosystem. Its primary roles include staking, where users stake Dragon Tokens to secure the network, enhance its functionality, and earn rewards in return; governance, granting token holders voting rights to influence key decisions such as game onboarding, protocol updates, and community-driven initiatives; and ecosystem growth, facilitating transactions, incentivizing developers, and promoting the creation of new interchain games. Dragon Token ensures a decentralized, fair, and community-driven ecosystem, fostering the evolution of blockchain-based gaming. It plays a crucial role in driving the growth of Dungeon Chain by empowering both developers and players to participate actively in the ecosystem's governance and success. Dungeon Chain is a groundbreaking, permissioned blockchain designed specifically for interchain gaming. Launched as the first permissionless ICS (Interchain Security) chain, Dungeon Chain empowers developers and players to participate in a seamless gaming ecosystem that bridges multiple blockchains. By leveraging ICS technology, it ensures robust security, scalability, and interoperability across gaming projects. Dungeon Chain features an interchain gaming platform that allows games to interact across multiple blockchains, enabling shared assets, gameplay mechanics, and player data. It is permissioned yet inclusive, offering a streamlined, transparent process for developers to onboard games while maintaining quality and security. With high transaction throughput and low latency, it provides scalability for gamers, ensuring a smooth experience even during peak usage. Additionally, its developer-friendly ecosystem includes tools, SDKs, and documentation to facilitate the creation and integration of games into the platform. Dungeon Chain's vision is to redefine how games interact with blockchain technology by creating a secure, scalable, and specialized environment for interchain games, unlocking new possibilities for player ownership, collaboration, and innovation in gaming.
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 $DGN إلى AUD
A$0.008213157
|1 $DGN إلى GBP
￡0.0041065785
|1 $DGN إلى EUR
€0.0049177545
|1 $DGN إلى USD
$0.00506985
|1 $DGN إلى MYR
RM0.0227636265
|1 $DGN إلى TRY
₺0.17947269
|1 $DGN إلى JPY
¥0.7993632495
|1 $DGN إلى RUB
₽0.5152488555
|1 $DGN إلى INR
₹0.4368689745
|1 $DGN إلى IDR
Rp83.112281784
|1 $DGN إلى PHP
₱0.29912115
|1 $DGN إلى EGP
￡E.0.256027425
|1 $DGN إلى BRL
R$0.031027482
|1 $DGN إلى CAD
C$0.007300584
|1 $DGN إلى BDT
৳0.6212087205
|1 $DGN إلى NGN
₦7.8969504555
|1 $DGN إلى UAH
₴0.2153165295
|1 $DGN إلى VES
Bs0.26870205
|1 $DGN إلى PKR
Rs1.418138442
|1 $DGN إلى KZT
₸2.688135867
|1 $DGN إلى THB
฿0.175822398
|1 $DGN إلى TWD
NT$0.1678627335
|1 $DGN إلى CHF
Fr0.0046135635
|1 $DGN إلى HKD
HK$0.039443433
|1 $DGN إلى MAD
.د.م0.0511547865