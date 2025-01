什麼是Wild Forest Token (WF)

Wild Forest is a free-to-play real-time strategy (RTS) game featuring fast-paced single-screen PvP battles. Backed by Sky Mavis, Animoca Brands, OKX Ventures, L1D, and other major investors, it combines the simplicity of Web2 gaming with the opportunities of Web3. The game is available on Android, iOS, PC, and Mac, making it easy for players worldwide to join. Players can start playing without any blockchain knowledge, and Web3 features like NFTs and tokens are introduced gradually as they progress.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Wild Forest Token (WF) 資源 白皮書 官網