iLuminary Token 價格 (ILMT)
--
+0.01%
-25.37%
-25.37%
iLuminary Token（ILMT）目前實時價格為 $0.01345876。過去 24 小時內，ILMT 的交易價格在 $ 0.01341308 至 $ 0.01345948 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。ILMT 的歷史最高價為 $ 0.03000248，歷史最低價為 $ 0.00183544。
從短期表現來看，ILMT 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 --，過去 24 小時內變動為 +0.01%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 -25.37%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。
iLuminary Token 的目前市值為 $ 214.75K, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。ILMT 的流通量為 15.96M，總供應量是 139389969.730026，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 1.88M。
今天內，iLuminary Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去30天內，iLuminary Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ +0.0310923425。
在過去60天內，iLuminary Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ +0.0187141985。
在過去90天內，iLuminary Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ +0.005593122279175034。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30天
|$ +0.0310923425
|+231.02%
|60天
|$ +0.0187141985
|+139.05%
|90天
|$ +0.005593122279175034
|+71.11%
🟢 iLuminary Wallet Overview A non-custodial, multichain wallet, designed as a one-stop shop for seamless and secure digital asset management. Integrating AI and blockchain technology, iLuminary simplifies decentralized finance while prioritizing user security and accessibility.
🟢 The Product The iLuminaryAI Wallet, featuring the AI-driven BREG mentor, offers real-time market insights, personalized portfolio optimization, and in-app educational resources. It also includes a state-of-the-art Crypto Anti-Drainer system, leveraging AI to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions, ensuring the highest level of user security.
🟢 4 Major UVPs of iLuminary • Comprehensive portfolio management and real-time market analytics, powered by AI, with BREG delivering personalized insights and financial guidance. • Cutting-edge security, with an AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer system and biometric authentication, ensuring user assets remain safe. • Seamless EVM and non-EVM blockchain compatibility, offering maximum interoperability. • ILMT token economy, unlocking investments in real-world assets (RWA), access to lifestyle perks, debit cards, governance rights, and premium features, combined with gamified educational tools to enhance engagement and knowledge growth.
🟢 Already Working Product • V1 version, live with over 10,000 active wallets. • Integrated BREG AI mentor, providing personalized financial insights. • Robust Crypto Anti-Drainer feature, offering proactive protection against fraud. • Advanced security measures, including biometric authentication, multi-signature support, and cybersecurity audits, ensuring compliance and transparency.
🟢 Validation • More than 10,000 active wallets leveraging the iLuminaryAI Wallet. • Freemium model, driving mass adoption. • TG Game integration, with over 100,000 active users, fostering community engagement. • Security validated through a comprehensive cybersecurity audit and strategic partnerships.
🟢 Project Highlights • AI-driven financial guidance, with portfolio optimization via BREG. • ILMT token, enabling investments in real-world assets, lifestyle perks, debit cards, and governance rights. • Multi-blockchain interoperability, maximizing accessibility. • AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer, combined with industry-leading security features. • Gamified ecosystem, encouraging engagement and learning. • Initial launchpad confirmed for Q2 2025, with listings planned on top Tier 1 exchanges and dex
