Prime Numbers Labs Price (PRNT)
The live price of Prime Numbers Labs (PRNT) today is 0.01869469 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 77.70K USD. PRNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Prime Numbers Labs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 146.32 USD
- Prime Numbers Labs price change within the day is +0.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.16M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PRNT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Prime Numbers Labs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Prime Numbers Labs to USD was $ -0.0010137289.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Prime Numbers Labs to USD was $ -0.0184092632.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Prime Numbers Labs to USD was $ -0.736596414032088.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.23%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010137289
|-5.42%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0184092632
|-98.47%
|90 Days
|$ -0.736596414032088
|-97.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of Prime Numbers Labs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+0.23%
-3.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PRIME NUMBERS LABS Prime Numbers Labs is a blockchain-focused organization known for its pioneering work in decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the XDC Network. Prime Numbers Labs is using its innovative staking technology with NFTs to solve blockchain, web3 gaming, tokenizing, and banking problems. They have developed several innovative platforms, including Prime Numbers XDC, a multifaceted ecosystem that generates revenue through its DeFi and NFT protocols. Key components of this Prime Numbers Ecosystem XDC include: PrimePort NFT Marketplace: A multichain platform for trading NFTs from all EVM blockchains. A portion of the marketplace's generated fees is distributed to PRNT NFT holders. Prime Numbers Finance: The first cryptocurrency and NFT lending and borrowing platform on the XDC network. Some of the revenue generated by this protocol is directed towards PRNT NFT & XDC Staking NFT holders. PRNT NFTs & XDC NFTs: Two unique NFT collections where holders stake PRNT or XDC tokens inside their NFTs to earn rewards from the fees of the Prime Numbers XDC Ecosystem protocols.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
