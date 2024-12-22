Doug the Duck Price (DOUG)
The live price of Doug the Duck (DOUG) today is 0.00124166 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.25M USD. DOUG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Doug the Duck Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.47K USD
- Doug the Duck price change within the day is -7.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.95M USD
During today, the price change of Doug the Duck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Doug the Duck to USD was $ -0.0002077502.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Doug the Duck to USD was $ -0.0005557279.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Doug the Duck to USD was $ -0.0000130721219269635.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.32%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002077502
|-16.73%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005557279
|-44.75%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000130721219269635
|-1.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of Doug the Duck: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.69%
-7.32%
-18.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Doug, the duck who got ditched by his pond crew for meme fame, is now flexing his muscles in the wrestling ring, aiming to become the ultimate meme coin. Look out, world, Doug's coming through, and he's not ducking around anymore! He's a degenerate duck on Solana, ready to take down any other meme in his path!
