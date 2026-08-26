Credible Finance Price Today

The live Credible Finance (CRED) price today is $ 0.685961, with a 5.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.685961 per CRED.

Credible Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,546,176, with a circulating supply of 22.66M CRED. During the last 24 hours, CRED traded between $ 0.658289 (low) and $ 0.734208 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.042, while the all-time low was $ 0.389346.

In short-term performance, CRED moved +0.44% in the last hour and +29.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 340.23K.

Credible Finance (CRED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.55M$ 15.55M $ 15.55M Volume (24H) $ 340.23K$ 340.23K $ 340.23K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.55M$ 15.55M $ 15.55M Circulation Supply 22.66M 22.66M 22.66M Total Supply 22,663,357.906359 22,663,357.906359 22,663,357.906359

The current Market Cap of Credible Finance is $ 15.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 340.23K. The circulating supply of CRED is 22.66M, with a total supply of 22663357.906359. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.55M.