azit Price Today

The live azit (AZIT) price today is $ 0.00162042, with a 8.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current AZIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00162042 per AZIT.

azit currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 731,432, with a circulating supply of 451.39M AZIT. During the last 24 hours, AZIT traded between $ 0.0015123 (low) and $ 0.0017108 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.846242, while the all-time low was $ 0.00134013.

In short-term performance, AZIT moved -0.05% in the last hour and +15.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.60K.

azit (AZIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 731.43K$ 731.43K $ 731.43K Volume (24H) $ 54.60K$ 54.60K $ 54.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 810.20K$ 810.20K $ 810.20K Circulation Supply 451.39M 451.39M 451.39M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of azit is $ 731.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.60K. The circulating supply of AZIT is 451.39M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 810.20K.