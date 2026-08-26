Superfluid Price Today

The live Superfluid (SUP) price today is $ 0.00575412, with a 5.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00575412 per SUP.

Superfluid currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,021,954, with a circulating supply of 351.39M SUP. During the last 24 hours, SUP traded between $ 0.0057647 (low) and $ 0.00627876 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.063929, while the all-time low was $ 0.00532407.

In short-term performance, SUP moved -0.18% in the last hour and +6.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 101.76K.

Superfluid (SUP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.02M$ 2.02M $ 2.02M Volume (24H) $ 101.76K$ 101.76K $ 101.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.75M$ 5.75M $ 5.75M Circulation Supply 351.39M 351.39M 351.39M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Superfluid is $ 2.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 101.76K. The circulating supply of SUP is 351.39M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.75M.