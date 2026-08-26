MCOIN Price (MCOIN)
The live MCOIN (MCOIN) price today is $ 0.051249, with a 3.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current MCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.051249 per MCOIN.
MCOIN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 9,071,128, with a circulating supply of 177.00M MCOIN. During the last 24 hours, MCOIN traded between $ 0.050664 (low) and $ 0.053116 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.75, while the all-time low was $ 0.02383646.
In short-term performance, MCOIN moved -0.34% in the last hour and -6.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 169.26K.
The current Market Cap of MCOIN is $ 9.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 169.26K. The circulating supply of MCOIN is 177.00M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.62M.
-0.34%
-3.04%
-6.39%
-6.39%
In 2040, the price of MCOIN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Mcoin Chain seeks to build a new, distributed infrastructure of digital assets to form an improved, modern framework. And also seeks to link the present to the future, through the implementation of Blockchain technology. Mcoin Chain connects and exchanges value between different blockchain ledgers in a distributed manner.
mCoin was designed to provide a foundation for a decentralized internet of blockchains, also known as Web3.
mCoin provides a foundation to support a decentralized web, controlled by its users, and to simplify the creation of new applications, institutions and services.
The mCoin protocol can connect public and private chains, permissionless networks, oracles and future technologies, allowing these independent blockchains to trustlessly share information and transactions through the mCoin Relay Chain (explained further down).
mCoin’s native mCoin token serves three clear purposes: staking for operations and security, facilitating network governance, and bonding tokens to connect parachains .
mCoin has four core components:
Realy Chain: mCoin’s “heart,” helping to create consensus, interoperability and shared security across the network of different chains; Parachains: independent chains that can have their own tokens and be optimized for specific use cases; Parathreads: similar to parachains but with flexible connectivity based on an economical pay-as-you-go model; Bridges: allow parachains and parathreads to connect and communicate with external blockchains like Ethereum.
Who Are the Founders of mCoin? mCoin is the flagship protocol of Web3 Foundation, a Swiss Foundation with a mission to facilitate an open-source, fully functional and user-friendly decentralized web.
mCoin’s founders are Mr. Denis Shehu (CEO), Mr. Andrzej Adam(CMO), Mr. daniel Weiss, Mr. Robert Ciurkot(Global Head), Mr. Paul Smith.
Mr. Denis Shehu (CEO), is a Thiel Fellow and accomplished blockchain and cryptography researcher and developer. Mr. Robert Ciurkot, is a Blockchain Developer and Mr. daniel Weiss, is an influencer.
What Makes mCoin Unique? mCoin is a sharded multichain network, meaning it can process many transactions on several chains in parallel (“parachains”). This parallel processing power improves scalability.
Custom blockchains are quick and easy to develop using the Substrate framework and Substrate blockchains are designed to be easy to connect to mCoin's network. The network is also highly flexible and adaptive, allowing the sharing of information and functionality between participants. mCoin can be automatically upgraded without the need for a fork in order to implement new features or remove bugs.
The network has a highly sophisticated user-driven governance system where all token holders have a vote in how the network is run. Teams can customize their own blockchain’s governance on mCoin based on their needs and evolving conditions. Nominators, validators, and collators all fulfil various duties to help secure and maintain the network and eradicate bad behavior.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of MCOIN?
Trading at $0.051249, MCOIN has shown a price movement of -3.04% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact MCOIN's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 176999999.421199 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of MCOIN?
Its market capitalization is $9071128, ranking #1239 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
MCOIN recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between $0.050664 and $0.053116, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does MCOIN fit within the Payment Solutions category?
As a Payment Solutions token, MCOIN competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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