Jetvoy Price Today

The live Jetvoy (VOY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current VOY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VOY.

Jetvoy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,457,179, with a circulating supply of 100.00B VOY. During the last 24 hours, VOY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VOY moved -0.64% in the last hour and +35.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Jetvoy (VOY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.46M$ 2.46M $ 2.46M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.46M$ 2.46M $ 2.46M Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Jetvoy is $ 2.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VOY is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.46M.