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The live Scandic Coin price today is 0.16145 USD.SNC market cap is 20,345,194 USD. Track real-time SNC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Scandic Coin price today is 0.16145 USD.SNC market cap is 20,345,194 USD. Track real-time SNC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Scandic Coin Logo

Scandic Coin Price (SNC)

Unlisted

1 SNC to USD Live Price:

$0.161442
$0.161442$0.161442
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Scandic Coin (SNC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:37:47 (UTC+8)

Scandic Coin Price Today

The live Scandic Coin (SNC) price today is $ 0.16145, with a 0.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.16145 per SNC.

Scandic Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,345,194, with a circulating supply of 126.00M SNC. During the last 24 hours, SNC traded between $ 0.160535 (low) and $ 0.162882 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.172194, while the all-time low was $ 0.073902.

In short-term performance, SNC moved +0.02% in the last hour and -0.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 189.78K.

Scandic Coin (SNC) Market Information

$ 20.35M
$ 20.35M$ 20.35M

$ 189.78K
$ 189.78K$ 189.78K

$ 161.47M
$ 161.47M$ 161.47M

126.00M
126.00M 126.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Scandic Coin is $ 20.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 189.78K. The circulating supply of SNC is 126.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 161.47M.

Scandic Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.160535
$ 0.160535$ 0.160535
24H Low
$ 0.162882
$ 0.162882$ 0.162882
24H High

$ 0.160535
$ 0.160535$ 0.160535

$ 0.162882
$ 0.162882$ 0.162882

$ 0.172194
$ 0.172194$ 0.172194

$ 0.073902
$ 0.073902$ 0.073902

+0.02%

+0.55%

-0.91%

-0.91%

Price Prediction for Scandic Coin

Scandic Coin (SNC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SNC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Scandic Coin (SNC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Scandic Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Scandic Coin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SNC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Scandic Coin Price Prediction.

What is Scandic Coin (SNC)

Scandic Coin (SNC) is a utility-focused cryptocurrency designed to bridge real-world business operations with blockchain technology. The project aims to create practical use cases across multiple industries including payments, travel, aviation, logistics, e-commerce, and digital services. Rather than existing solely as a speculative asset, SNC is being developed as a functional ecosystem token that supports transactions, rewards, integrations, and future decentralized financial services.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Scandic Coin

What is the current price of Scandic Coin?

Scandic Coin is trading at $0.16145, experiencing a price movement of 0.54% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Scandic Coin is $0.172194, while the ATL is $0.073902. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of SNC today?

The market capitalization sits at $20345194, placing the asset at rank #817 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Scandic Coin's market participation?

The asset has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SNC.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 126001330.12741935 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Scandic Coin fall under?

Scandic Coin is part of the Ethereum Ecosystem,Payment Solutions classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact SNC's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables SNC to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Scandic Coin

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:37:47 (UTC+8)

Scandic Coin (SNC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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