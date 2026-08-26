Scandic Coin Price Today

The live Scandic Coin (SNC) price today is $ 0.16145, with a 0.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.16145 per SNC.

Scandic Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,345,194, with a circulating supply of 126.00M SNC. During the last 24 hours, SNC traded between $ 0.160535 (low) and $ 0.162882 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.172194, while the all-time low was $ 0.073902.

In short-term performance, SNC moved +0.02% in the last hour and -0.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 189.78K.

Scandic Coin (SNC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.35M$ 20.35M $ 20.35M Volume (24H) $ 189.78K$ 189.78K $ 189.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 161.47M$ 161.47M $ 161.47M Circulation Supply 126.00M 126.00M 126.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Scandic Coin is $ 20.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 189.78K. The circulating supply of SNC is 126.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 161.47M.