Populous Price (PPT)
The live Populous (PPT) price today is $ 0.090845, with a 6.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current PPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.090845 per PPT.
Populous currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,754,172, with a circulating supply of 52.35M PPT. During the last 24 hours, PPT traded between $ 0.090275 (low) and $ 0.096999 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 75.19, while the all-time low was $ 0.00662912.
In short-term performance, PPT moved -0.32% in the last hour and -5.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.20K.
The current Market Cap of Populous is $ 4.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.20K. The circulating supply of PPT is 52.35M, with a total supply of 53252246.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.84M.
-0.32%
-6.27%
-5.10%
-5.10%
In 2040, the price of Populous could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Populous is a peer-to-peer invoice platform founded in 2017 at a high point in the blockchain and cryptocurrency craze. It makes use of blockchain's distributed ledger technology to provide a global trading platform for invoice financing. According to the Populous website, "invoice finance is a form of funding that instantly unlocks the cash tied up in outstanding sales invoices. Business owners allow invoice buyers to buy invoices at a discounted rate in order to unlock their cash quicker. Once invoices are paid by the invoice debtor, the invoice buyer receives the amount previously agreed upon."
In order to offer funds to invoice sellers, Populous maintains a Liquidity Pool. This is tied in with the Populous cryptocurrency (PPT). An investor securitizes PPT by making an initial purchase. PPT is then held in escrow as collateral throughout the process. Transactions between invoice buyers and sellers take place with Pokens, exchanged for PPT and used as the currency for buying and selling invoices, either drawing from or contributing to the Liquidity Pool in the process. As a result of this built-in liquidity component, Populous at this point requires no transaction fees. In fact, the only fees levied are those associated with late payments. Populous invoice transactions can cover a huge array of industries, including many which are not typically available to traditional financing companies.
The PPT tokens not released during the ICO were retained by the founding and development team. PPT can either be held or used as collateral to invest in Populous invoices. In exchange for collateralizing, you’re given an amount of Pokens based on a percentage of market value. Currently it’s the lesser of 50%, or a 30 day market average. These are automatically used to purchase an invoice. If the invoice is repaid, you receive both your PPT investment and Pokens profit.
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What is Populous trading right now?
Current price: $0.090845, with a price movement of -6.27% over the last 24 hours.
Is PPT attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Ethereum Ecosystem,Payment Solutions,Energi Ecosystem peers.
How liquid is the Populous market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about PPT?
With 52351287.91992336 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does Populous compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of $75.19 and ATL of $0.00662912 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is Populous being traded today?
It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Populous's long-term viability.
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