The Digital Dinar Price Today

The live The Digital Dinar (DINAR) price today is $ 0.16999, with a 2.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current DINAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.16999 per DINAR.

The Digital Dinar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,302,451, with a circulating supply of 19.43M DINAR. During the last 24 hours, DINAR traded between $ 0.167722 (low) and $ 0.177049 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.180077, while the all-time low was $ 0.123239.

In short-term performance, DINAR moved +0.32% in the last hour and +27.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.61K.

The Digital Dinar (DINAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.30M$ 3.30M $ 3.30M Volume (24H) $ 17.61K$ 17.61K $ 17.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.30M$ 3.30M $ 3.30M Circulation Supply 19.43M 19.43M 19.43M Total Supply 19,426,687.81499362 19,426,687.81499362 19,426,687.81499362

The current Market Cap of The Digital Dinar is $ 3.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.61K. The circulating supply of DINAR is 19.43M, with a total supply of 19426687.81499362. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.30M.