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Top Linea Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Linea Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00008
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 79,166.89
+0.05%
-2.33%
+14.20%
$ 9.19B
$ 2.88
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.413
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
4
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.06%
$ 4.49B
$ 140.36K
5
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,676.2
0.00%
-2.52%
+9.74%
$ 4.37B
$ 0.03
6
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.323
-0.44%
-2.47%
+20.14%
$ 2.68B
$ 155.28K
7
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.33B
$ 25.57M
8
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,646.29
+0.24%
-0.02%
+9.31%
$ 1.10B
$ 284.10K
9
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.726
-0.17%
-3.80%
+7.82%
$ 606.26M
$ 336.42K
10
Frax Ether
Frax Ether
FRXETH
$ 2,456.72
+0.58%
-0.02%
+9.70%
$ 151.76M
$ 450.34K
11
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0.08979
+0.02%
-2.78%
+3.30%
$ 126.33M
$ 676.95K
12
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999862
+0.02%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 111.81M
$ 5.62M
13
Renzo Restaked ETH
Renzo Restaked ETH
EZETH
$ 2,663.25
+0.27%
-0.02%
+9.24%
$ 110.87M
$ 649.91K
14
Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance
STG
$ 0.1668
+2.11%
+3.26%
+8.86%
$ 108.86M
$ 380.31K
15
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 77,480
+0.41%
-0.06%
+21.16%
$ 76.28M
$ 125.19
16
Wrapped rsETH
Wrapped rsETH
WRSETH
$ 2,639.86
+0.19%
-0.01%
+10.16%
$ 44.96M
$ 12.67K
17
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetwork
ANKR
$ 0.004097
+0.27%
+0.91%
+16.92%
$ 40.84M
$ 14.02M
18
LINEA
LINEA
LINEA
$ 0.002495
0.00%
-2.78%
+12.74%
$ 38.50M
$ 34.84M
19
Monerium EUR emoney
Monerium EUR emoney
EURE
$ 1.17
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 31.89M
$ 654.41K
20
Wrapped POL
Wrapped POL
WPOL
$ 0.123958
+1.11%
+0.07%
+53.06%
$ 29.41M
$ 24.70M
21
MetaMask USD
MetaMask USD
MUSD
$ 0.999853
0.00%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 27.35M
$ 3.60M
22
Kyber Network
Kyber Network
KNC
$ 0.11433
+0.07%
-3.37%
+8.11%
$ 23.80M
$ 472.51K
23
Wootrade Network
Wootrade Network
WOO
$ 0.01149
+0.09%
-2.81%
+3.91%
$ 21.57M
$ 4.84M
24
Ankr Staked ETH
Ankr Staked ETH
ANKRETH
$ 3,021.31
0.00%
--
+9.41%
$ 20.59M
$ 104.03
25
Alchemix ETH
Alchemix ETH
ALETH
$ 2,401.35
+0.27%
-0.02%
+9.50%
$ 19.96M
$ 59.68K
26
Ryze
Ryze
RYZE
$ 0.071865
+0.05%
-0.01%
-1.44%
$ 18.96M
$ 4.20K
27
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0.296625
+0.02%
-0.02%
+1.16%
$ 15.94M
$ 169.48K
28
Fantom Bomb
Fantom Bomb
FBOMB
$ 0.01430501
+0.53%
-0.02%
+16.88%
$ 5.24M
$ 70.84K
29
evaUSDT
evaUSDT
EVAUSDT
$ 0.998076
0.00%
0.00%
-0.09%
$ 2.84M
$ 729.55
30
evaUSDC
evaUSDC
EVAUSDC
$ 0.998954
0.00%
0.00%
-0.30%
$ 2.34M
$ 0.48
31
Ethos Reserve Note
Ethos Reserve Note
ERN
$ 1.003
+0.20%
-0.00%
+0.30%
$ 2.20M
$ 805.02
32
Symbiosis
Symbiosis
SIS
$ 0.02276
-0.39%
-1.09%
+10.34%
$ 2.20M
$ 699.23K
33
CAD Coin
CAD Coin
CADC
$ 0.720297
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.33%
$ 995.43K
$ 49.35K
34
Etherex Liquid Staking Token
Etherex Liquid Staking Token
REX33
$ 0.00683878
+0.35%
-0.01%
+8.24%
$ 740.40K
$ 16.68
35
iZUMi Finance
iZUMi Finance
IZI
$ 0.00072592
0.00%
0.00%
+3.47%
$ 571.59K
$ 1.54K
36
Foxy
Foxy
FOXY
$ 8.776E-5
0.00%
+4.46%
+53.83%
$ 514.08K
--
37
Bazaars
Bazaars
BZR
$ 69.099
+0.04%
-1.85%
+2.24%
$ 428.96K
$ 2.09K
38
ScamFari
ScamFari
SCM
$ 3.52E-6
+0.28%
-1.37%
+13.55%
$ 351.85K
--
39
Etherex
Etherex
REX
$ 0.00534562
+0.35%
-0.02%
+9.44%
$ 307.93K
$ 121.94
40
Donald Toad Coin
Donald Toad Coin
DTC
$ 0.00339074
+0.35%
-0.02%
+101.54%
$ 233.96K
$ 7.44
41
Wefi
Wefi
WEFI
$ 0.00536724
0.00%
--
-53.65%
$ 224.80K
$ 1.48
42
Impermax
Impermax
IBEX
$ 0.00248158
0.00%
--
+10.24%
$ 179.29K
$ 1.44
43
Linda
Linda
LINDA
$ 1.79E-6
0.00%
0.00%
+20.95%
$ 173.11K
--
44
Croak
Croak
$CROAK
$ 7.849E-5
+0.31%
-1.67%
+1.97%
$ 158.13K
--
45
Yellow Duckies
Yellow Duckies
DUCKIES
$ 0.00215065
0.00%
0.00%
-0.25%
$ 100.79K
$ 7.73
46
Metavault Trade
Metavault Trade
MVX
$ 0.03212414
+0.31%
+0.00%
+29.34%
$ 80.72K
$ 717.16
47
Sidus
Sidus
SIDUS
$ 4.03E-6
+0.25%
+13.30%
+2.54%
$ 75.98K
--
48
Lynex
Lynex
LYNX
$ 0.00058943
+0.67%
-0.01%
+9.60%
$ 64.55K
$ 102.79
49
SpartaDEX
SpartaDEX
SPARTA
$ 0.00147247
0.00%
0.00%
-1.39%
$ 58.49K
$ 13.03
50
evaETH
evaETH
EVAETH
$ 1,929.05
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 29.03K
$ 367.55

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Linea Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Linea Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 58 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $107.10B.
What is the best-performing Linea Ecosystem token right now?
Among Linea Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, SIDUS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 13.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Linea Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 58 Linea Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Linea Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Linea Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Linea Ecosystem tokens is approximately $107.10B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Linea Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.