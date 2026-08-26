evaUSDT Price Today

The live evaUSDT (EVAUSDT) price today is $ 0.997966, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current EVAUSDT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.997966 per EVAUSDT.

evaUSDT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,841,481, with a circulating supply of 2.85M EVAUSDT. During the last 24 hours, EVAUSDT traded between $ 0.997858 (low) and $ 0.998276 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.014, while the all-time low was $ 0.984861.

In short-term performance, EVAUSDT moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 397.23.

evaUSDT (EVAUSDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.84M$ 2.84M $ 2.84M Volume (24H) $ 397.23$ 397.23 $ 397.23 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.84M$ 2.84M $ 2.84M Circulation Supply 2.85M 2.85M 2.85M Total Supply 2,847,256.472329 2,847,256.472329 2,847,256.472329

The current Market Cap of evaUSDT is $ 2.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 397.23. The circulating supply of EVAUSDT is 2.85M, with a total supply of 2847256.472329. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.84M.