Metavault Trade (MVX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.04849175 $ 0.04849175 $ 0.04849175 24H Low $ 0.055618 $ 0.055618 $ 0.055618 24H High 24H Low $ 0.04849175$ 0.04849175 $ 0.04849175 24H High $ 0.055618$ 0.055618 $ 0.055618 All Time High $ 4.62$ 4.62 $ 4.62 Lowest Price $ 0.00148601$ 0.00148601 $ 0.00148601 Price Change (1H) +0.50% Price Change (1D) +0.57% Price Change (7D) +12.24% Price Change (7D) +12.24%

Metavault Trade (MVX) real-time price is $0.04899381. Over the past 24 hours, MVX traded between a low of $ 0.04849175 and a high of $ 0.055618, showing active market volatility. MVX's all-time high price is $ 4.62, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00148601.

In terms of short-term performance, MVX has changed by +0.50% over the past hour, +0.57% over 24 hours, and +12.24% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Metavault Trade (MVX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 122.69K$ 122.69K $ 122.69K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 195.31K$ 195.31K $ 195.31K Circulation Supply 2.51M 2.51M 2.51M Total Supply 4,000,000.0 4,000,000.0 4,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Metavault Trade is $ 122.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MVX is 2.51M, with a total supply of 4000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 195.31K.