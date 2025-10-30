Etherex Liquid Staking Token (REX33) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.181034 $ 0.181034 $ 0.181034 24H Low $ 0.190522 $ 0.190522 $ 0.190522 24H High 24H Low $ 0.181034$ 0.181034 $ 0.181034 24H High $ 0.190522$ 0.190522 $ 0.190522 All Time High $ 0.583351$ 0.583351 $ 0.583351 Lowest Price $ 0.179033$ 0.179033 $ 0.179033 Price Change (1H) +1.09% Price Change (1D) +1.08% Price Change (7D) -21.31% Price Change (7D) -21.31%

Etherex Liquid Staking Token (REX33) real-time price is $0.187198. Over the past 24 hours, REX33 traded between a low of $ 0.181034 and a high of $ 0.190522, showing active market volatility. REX33's all-time high price is $ 0.583351, while its all-time low price is $ 0.179033.

In terms of short-term performance, REX33 has changed by +1.09% over the past hour, +1.08% over 24 hours, and -21.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Etherex Liquid Staking Token (REX33) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.28M$ 16.28M $ 16.28M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.28M$ 16.28M $ 16.28M Circulation Supply 86.85M 86.85M 86.85M Total Supply 86,848,373.39431636 86,848,373.39431636 86,848,373.39431636

The current Market Cap of Etherex Liquid Staking Token is $ 16.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of REX33 is 86.85M, with a total supply of 86848373.39431636. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.28M.