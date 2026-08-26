evaUSDC Price Today

The live evaUSDC (EVAUSDC) price today is $ 0.998954, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current EVAUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.998954 per EVAUSDC.

evaUSDC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,344,335, with a circulating supply of 2.35M EVAUSDC. During the last 24 hours, EVAUSDC traded between $ 0.99874 (low) and $ 0.999076 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.002, while the all-time low was $ 0.978684.

In short-term performance, EVAUSDC moved -- in the last hour and -0.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.48.

evaUSDC (EVAUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.34M$ 2.34M $ 2.34M Volume (24H) $ 0.48$ 0.48 $ 0.48 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.34M$ 2.34M $ 2.34M Circulation Supply 2.35M 2.35M 2.35M Total Supply 2,349,511.7825 2,349,511.7825 2,349,511.7825

The current Market Cap of evaUSDC is $ 2.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.48. The circulating supply of EVAUSDC is 2.35M, with a total supply of 2349511.7825. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.34M.