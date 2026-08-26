Etherex Price Today

The live Etherex (REX) price today is $ 0.00534221, with a 2.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current REX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00534221 per REX.

Etherex currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 307,738, with a circulating supply of 57.60M REX. During the last 24 hours, REX traded between $ 0.00525332 (low) and $ 0.0060569 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.623872, while the all-time low was $ 0.00371707.

In short-term performance, REX moved +0.24% in the last hour and +10.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 121.87.

Etherex (REX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 307.74K$ 307.74K $ 307.74K Volume (24H) $ 121.87$ 121.87 $ 121.87 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.19M$ 2.19M $ 2.19M Circulation Supply 57.60M 57.60M 57.60M Total Supply 410,232,393.0600054 410,232,393.0600054 410,232,393.0600054

The current Market Cap of Etherex is $ 307.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 121.87. The circulating supply of REX is 57.60M, with a total supply of 410232393.0600054. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.19M.