Lynex Price Today

The live Lynex (LYNX) price today is $ 0, with a 2.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current LYNX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LYNX.

Lynex currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 64,098, with a circulating supply of 109.93M LYNX. During the last 24 hours, LYNX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.484584, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LYNX moved -0.47% in the last hour and +20.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 372.57.

Lynex (LYNX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 64.10K$ 64.10K $ 64.10K Volume (24H) $ 372.57$ 372.57 $ 372.57 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 266.83K$ 266.83K $ 266.83K Circulation Supply 109.93M 109.93M 109.93M Total Supply 457,646,113.3634021 457,646,113.3634021 457,646,113.3634021

The current Market Cap of Lynex is $ 64.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 372.57. The circulating supply of LYNX is 109.93M, with a total supply of 457646113.3634021. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 266.83K.