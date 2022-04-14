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Top Entertainment Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Entertainment sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.07366
+0.60%
-3.24%
+10.32%
$ 146.92M
$ 745.31K
2
RaveDAO
RaveDAO
RAVE
$ 0.2759
0.00%
-1.46%
-3.70%
$ 69.66M
$ 5.02K
3
Enjin
Enjin
ENJ
$ 0.02607
+0.66%
-7.09%
+3.37%
$ 51.48M
$ 4.43M
4
Atoshi
Atoshi
ATOS
$ 0.03546119
+0.38%
0.00%
-6.90%
$ 32.03M
$ 45.99K
5
DEAPcoin
DEAPcoin
DEP
$ 0.0009912
+0.02%
+0.51%
-0.11%
$ 29.64M
$ 143.88M
6
Smooth Love Potion
Smooth Love Potion
SLP
$ 0.0006266
+0.60%
-4.19%
+9.87%
$ 22.62M
$ 95.09M
7
Audiera
Audiera
BEAT
$ 0.12717
+0.33%
+0.36%
-15.88%
$ 20.31M
$ 3.98M
8
MEET48
MEET48
IDOL
$ 0.01554
+0.52%
+0.58%
-4.31%
$ 16.28M
$ 3.93M
9
OG
OG
OG
$ 2.944
-0.10%
+1.58%
+14.56%
$ 13.97M
$ 26.53K
10
Doodles
Doodles
DOOD
$ 0.00131
+0.62%
-7.49%
+6.84%
$ 10.12M
$ 46.60M
11
Winternomics TV
Winternomics TV
WNTV
$ 0.00507035
+1.01%
-0.04%
+24.12%
$ 5.07M
$ 14.42K
12
1000PEPPER
1000PEPPER
1000PEPPER
$ 4.73669E-7
+0.11%
-4.61%
+4.86%
$ 4.14M
--
13
ADO Protocol
ADO Protocol
ADO
$ 0.01021793
0.00%
--
-47.80%
$ 4.09M
$ 778.37
14
SNPad
SNPad
SNPAD
$ 0.0113656
0.00%
-0.08%
+7.41%
$ 3.18M
$ 7.19K
15
Chain Games
Chain Games
CHAIN
$ 0.00748278
-0.18%
+0.00%
+91.42%
$ 2.90M
$ 31.72K
16
HXRO
HXRO
HXRO
$ 0.00298721
+1.28%
+0.02%
+45.49%
$ 2.85M
$ 803.86
17
LikeCoin
LikeCoin
LIKE
$ 0.00216982
0.00%
--
-3.01%
$ 2.68M
$ 3.06
18
CEEK
CEEK
CEEK
$ 0.00286
0.00%
-2.19%
+5.26%
$ 2.30M
$ 19.96M
19
Dream Machine Token
Dream Machine Token
DMT
$ 2.48
0.00%
-0.03%
+22.17%
$ 2.23M
$ 6.09K
20
Aventus
Aventus
AVT
$ 0.195114
-4.36%
+0.09%
-8.04%
$ 2.07M
$ 216.11K
21
Verasity
Verasity
VRA
$ 0.000019563
-1.53%
-2.51%
+49.22%
$ 1.84M
$ 3.55B
22
Phantasma Phoenix
Phantasma Phoenix
SOUL
$ 0.01175965
-0.37%
-0.10%
+13.30%
$ 1.61M
$ 17.85K
23
StarLink
StarLink
STARL
$ 1.42311E-7
+0.30%
-2.57%
+7.29%
$ 1.42M
--
24
ORANGE
ORANGE
ORNG
$ 0.00358379
0.00%
-0.02%
+0.17%
$ 1.22M
$ 1.63K
25
WAGMI Games
WAGMI Games
WAGMIGAMES
$ 4.80004E-7
+1.21%
-11.36%
-24.68%
$ 1.02M
--
26
HELLO
HELLO
HELLO
$ 0.0012397
-0.23%
+9.15%
+3.95%
$ 904.89K
$ 78.27M
27
XAYA
XAYA
WCHI
$ 0.01451614
+0.06%
-0.01%
+8.04%
$ 845.20K
$ 879.91
28
DEV TOMMY JINGL
DEV TOMMY JINGL
TOMMYJINGL
$ 0.00078888
+0.40%
-0.05%
+16.01%
$ 781.38K
$ 60.08
29
ON
ON
ONLIVE
$ 0.00031655
-0.25%
+0.06%
+24.44%
$ 757.45K
$ 96.33
30
TaleX
TaleX
X
$ 0.00417932
+0.21%
-0.05%
-5.09%
$ 626.84K
$ 21.32K
31
Attention Token
Attention Token
ATTN
$ 0.00107402
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.29%
$ 552.15K
$ 1.17K
32
MCH Coin
MCH Coin
MCHC
$ 0.01110172
-0.04%
-0.01%
+3.95%
$ 543.62K
$ 5.26K
33
Three Kingdoms
Three Kingdoms
3KDS
$ 0.00087583
-0.04%
+0.00%
+4.57%
$ 516.74K
$ 307.30
34
Xeleb Protocol
Xeleb Protocol
XCX
$ 0.0037813
+0.62%
+1.23%
+4.62%
$ 407.64K
$ 14.88M
35
Rocki
Rocki
ROCKI
$ 0.00339852
0.00%
--
+578.92%
$ 339.85K
$ 169.93
36
ritestream
ritestream
RITE
$ 0.00031805
0.00%
--
+1.87%
$ 273.95K
$ 752.54
37
Stratos
Stratos
STOS
$ 0.0066466
+0.28%
-0.00%
+33.96%
$ 257.91K
$ 20.16
38
SENSORIUM
SENSORIUM
SENSO
$ 0.003548
0.00%
-0.39%
-6.85%
$ 249.31K
$ 5.22M
39
Cosplay Token
Cosplay Token
COT
$ 0.000544
+0.18%
0.00%
-1.63%
$ 214.14K
$ 12.54M
40
Stream SZN
Stream SZN
STRSZN
$ 0.0001562
+0.18%
-0.14%
+68.10%
$ 156.18K
$ 3.74K
41
Buttcoin2026
Buttcoin2026
BUTTCOIN2026
$ 0.00015155
0.00%
-0.01%
-42.29%
$ 148.81K
$ 237.04
42
Netvrk
Netvrk
NETVR
$ 0.00138921
+0.28%
--
-8.17%
$ 138.89K
$ 710.23
43
coinage
coinage
COINAGE
$ 0.00011487
-0.20%
-0.01%
+16.18%
$ 114.87K
$ 820.30
44
AITV
AITV
AITV
$ 0.00052856
0.00%
--
+1.28%
$ 114.13K
$ 40.81
45
Will U
Will U
WILLU
$ 0.00011208
-0.51%
-0.03%
-3.90%
$ 112.08K
$ 1.83K
46
Sequel
Sequel
MOVIE
$ 1.58E-6
0.00%
+1.85%
+38.60%
$ 95.07K
--
47
CrypTok
CrypTok
CRYPTOK
$ 5.953E-5
+0.20%
-14.10%
+0.29%
$ 77.45K
--
48
harmonybot
harmonybot
CHAOS
$ 7.06524E-7
+1.98%
-1.63%
+13.91%
$ 67.57K
--
49
Afroman
Afroman
FRO
$ 6.706E-5
+0.37%
-21.29%
-15.04%
$ 67.03K
--
50
MATES
MATES
MATES
$ 1.059E-5
+0.19%
-5.27%
+9.40%
$ 59.69K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Entertainment tokens and why are they popular?
Entertainment tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 79 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $460.58M.
What is the best-performing Entertainment token right now?
Among Entertainment tokens tracked on MEXC, HANA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 11.91% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Entertainment tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 79 Entertainment tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Entertainment tokens include MANA, RAVE, ENJ. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Entertainment category?
The combined market capitalization of all Entertainment tokens is approximately $460.58M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Entertainment sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.