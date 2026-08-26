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The live CrypTok price today is 0 USD.CRYPTOK market cap is 81,425 USD. Track real-time CRYPTOK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live CrypTok price today is 0 USD.CRYPTOK market cap is 81,425 USD. Track real-time CRYPTOK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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CRYPTOK Price Info

What is CRYPTOK

CRYPTOK Whitepaper

CRYPTOK Official Website

CRYPTOK Tokenomics

CRYPTOK Price Forecast

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CrypTok Price (CRYPTOK)

Unlisted

1 CRYPTOK to USD Live Price:

$0.00006253
$0.00006253$0.00006253
-8.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
CrypTok (CRYPTOK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:51:34 (UTC+8)

CrypTok Price Today

The live CrypTok (CRYPTOK) price today is $ 0, with a 8.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRYPTOK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CRYPTOK.

CrypTok currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 81,425, with a circulating supply of 1.30B CRYPTOK. During the last 24 hours, CRYPTOK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CRYPTOK moved +4.96% in the last hour and +17.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CrypTok (CRYPTOK) Market Information

$ 81.43K
$ 81.43K$ 81.43K

--
----

$ 81.43K
$ 81.43K$ 81.43K

1.30B
1.30B 1.30B

1,300,499,785.88873
1,300,499,785.88873 1,300,499,785.88873

The current Market Cap of CrypTok is $ 81.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRYPTOK is 1.30B, with a total supply of 1300499785.88873. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.43K.

CrypTok Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+4.96%

-8.78%

+17.36%

+17.36%

Price Prediction for CrypTok

CrypTok (CRYPTOK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CRYPTOK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
CrypTok (CRYPTOK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of CrypTok could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price CrypTok will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CRYPTOK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking CrypTok Price Prediction.

What is CrypTok (CRYPTOK)

CrypTok ($CRYPTOK) is the native utility token of CrypTok.me, a social media platform built for the crypto community on the Solana blockchain.

The platform enables users to create posts, go live with real-time streaming, join group chats, make video calls, and share files. $CRYPTOK serves as the in-app tipping currency, allowing users to send tokens directly to content creators and other community members. The token features a 0% transfer tax, making peer-to-peer tips and in-app transfers fee-free — a core design decision that encourages active participation and creator support without friction.

Token economics include a 6% tax on buy and sell transactions: 3% is distributed as reflections to holders meeting the minimum threshold, and 3% is allocated to the development wallet to fund ongoing platform development. Total supply is 1.3 billion tokens.

CrypTok integrates with major Solana wallets including Phantom, Solflare, and Backpack, as well as EVM-compatible wallets like MetaMask for cross-chain features. The platform is accessible via web browser and native mobile apps on iOS and Android. Additional platform features include DeFi wallet connectivity, on-chain token analytics, live stream monetization, and a creator rewards system tied to engagement.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About CrypTok

What is CrypTok's current price?

CrypTok trades at $, reflecting a price movement of -8.78% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of CRYPTOK?

With a market cap of $81425, CRYPTOK is ranked #5691 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does CrypTok generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of CRYPTOK?

There are 1300499785.88873 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

CrypTok fluctuated between $ and $, reflecting daily volatility.

How does CrypTok compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence CRYPTOK?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Entertainment,Solana Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does CRYPTOK behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CrypTok

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:51:34 (UTC+8)

CrypTok (CRYPTOK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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