LikeCoin Price Today

The live LikeCoin (LIKE) price today is $ 0.00216982, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LIKE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00216982 per LIKE.

LikeCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,684,385, with a circulating supply of 1.24B LIKE. During the last 24 hours, LIKE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02213434, while the all-time low was $ 0.00115094.

In short-term performance, LIKE moved -- in the last hour and -3.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.06.

LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.68M$ 2.68M $ 2.68M Volume (24H) $ 3.06$ 3.06 $ 3.06 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.25M$ 3.25M $ 3.25M Circulation Supply 1.24B 1.24B 1.24B Total Supply 1,500,000,000.0 1,500,000,000.0 1,500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LikeCoin is $ 2.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.06. The circulating supply of LIKE is 1.24B, with a total supply of 1500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.25M.