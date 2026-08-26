AITV Price Today

The live AITV (AITV) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AITV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AITV.

AITV currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 114,125, with a circulating supply of 215.92M AITV. During the last 24 hours, AITV traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.143486, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AITV moved -- in the last hour and +4.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 40.81.

AITV (AITV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 114.13K$ 114.13K $ 114.13K Volume (24H) $ 40.81$ 40.81 $ 40.81 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 528.57K$ 528.57K $ 528.57K Circulation Supply 215.92M 215.92M 215.92M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AITV is $ 114.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 40.81. The circulating supply of AITV is 215.92M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 528.57K.