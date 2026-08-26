Sequel Price Today

The live Sequel (MOVIE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOVIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MOVIE.

Sequel currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 95,073, with a circulating supply of 60.00B MOVIE. During the last 24 hours, MOVIE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOVIE moved -- in the last hour and +39.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sequel (MOVIE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 95.07K$ 95.07K $ 95.07K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 158.46K$ 158.46K $ 158.46K Circulation Supply 60.00B 60.00B 60.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of Sequel is $ 95.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOVIE is 60.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 158.46K.