Attention Token Price Today

The live Attention Token (ATTN) price today is $ 0.00107406, with a 1.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current ATTN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00107406 per ATTN.

Attention Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 552,151, with a circulating supply of 514.09M ATTN. During the last 24 hours, ATTN traded between $ 0.00107382 (low) and $ 0.00111865 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02018926, while the all-time low was $ 0.00105336.

In short-term performance, ATTN moved -0.00% in the last hour and -1.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.28K.

Attention Token (ATTN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 552.15K$ 552.15K $ 552.15K Volume (24H) $ 1.28K$ 1.28K $ 1.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.07M$ 1.07M $ 1.07M Circulation Supply 514.09M 514.09M 514.09M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Attention Token is $ 552.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.28K. The circulating supply of ATTN is 514.09M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.07M.