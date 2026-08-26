Winternomics TV Price Today

The live Winternomics TV (WNTV) price today is $ 0.00513172, with a 2.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNTV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00513172 per WNTV.

Winternomics TV currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 5,131,682, with a circulating supply of 999.99M WNTV. During the last 24 hours, WNTV traded between $ 0.00466445 (low) and $ 0.00520109 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01195419, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WNTV moved -0.12% in the last hour and +18.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.15K.

Winternomics TV (WNTV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.13M$ 5.13M $ 5.13M Volume (24H) $ 15.15K$ 15.15K $ 15.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.13M$ 5.13M $ 5.13M Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,991,371.162995 999,991,371.162995 999,991,371.162995

The current Market Cap of Winternomics TV is $ 5.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.15K. The circulating supply of WNTV is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999991371.162995. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.13M.