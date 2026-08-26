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The live Phantasma Phoenix price today is 0.01237516 USD.SOUL market cap is 1,697,835 USD. Track real-time SOUL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Phantasma Phoenix price today is 0.01237516 USD.SOUL market cap is 1,697,835 USD. Track real-time SOUL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Phantasma Phoenix Logo

Phantasma Phoenix Price (SOUL)

Unlisted

1 SOUL to USD Live Price:

$0.01237515
$0.01237515$0.01237515
-0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:56:18 (UTC+8)

Phantasma Phoenix Price Today

The live Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) price today is $ 0.01237516, with a 4.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOUL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01237516 per SOUL.

Phantasma Phoenix currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,697,835, with a circulating supply of 137.20M SOUL. During the last 24 hours, SOUL traded between $ 0.01171945 (low) and $ 0.01306888 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.96, while the all-time low was $ 0.00499627.

In short-term performance, SOUL moved -1.89% in the last hour and +22.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 26.20K.

Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) Market Information

$ 1.70M
$ 1.70M$ 1.70M

$ 26.20K
$ 26.20K$ 26.20K

$ 1.70M
$ 1.70M$ 1.70M

137.20M
137.20M 137.20M

137,197,696.9509012
137,197,696.9509012 137,197,696.9509012

The current Market Cap of Phantasma Phoenix is $ 1.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 26.20K. The circulating supply of SOUL is 137.20M, with a total supply of 137197696.9509012. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.70M.

Phantasma Phoenix Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01171945
$ 0.01171945$ 0.01171945
24H Low
$ 0.01306888
$ 0.01306888$ 0.01306888
24H High

$ 0.01171945
$ 0.01171945$ 0.01171945

$ 0.01306888
$ 0.01306888$ 0.01306888

$ 3.96
$ 3.96$ 3.96

$ 0.00499627
$ 0.00499627$ 0.00499627

-1.89%

-4.56%

+22.53%

+22.53%

Price Prediction for Phantasma Phoenix

Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SOUL in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Phantasma Phoenix could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Phantasma Phoenix will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SOUL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Phantasma Phoenix Price Prediction.

What is Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL)

Phantasma Phoenix is a next-generation Layer 1 smart contract platform purpose-built for Web3 gaming, digital collectibles, and the creator economy. It features deterministic smart contracts, native NFT and fungible token standards, and advanced asset infusion capabilities that allow NFTs to contain other tokens. Phoenix is designed for high performance, low fees, and customizable blockchain experiences. Developers can build secure, efficient dApps with rapid finality and flexible architecture.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Phantasma Phoenix

What is the current price of Phantasma Phoenix?

Phantasma Phoenix is priced at $0.01237516, shifting -4.56% today.

How fast is the SOUL community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Phantasma Phoenix's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Entertainment,Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse,Layer 1 (L1),Play To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,Gaming Blockchains,On-chain Gaming,Gaming Governance Token,Gaming Platform,Gaming Marketplace sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is SOUL's trading volume today?

It generated $-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does SOUL compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is $3.96 and ATL is $0.00499627, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 137197696.9509012 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Phantasma Phoenix

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:56:18 (UTC+8)

Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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