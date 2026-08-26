Phantasma Phoenix Price Today

The live Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) price today is $ 0.01237516, with a 4.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOUL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01237516 per SOUL.

Phantasma Phoenix currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,697,835, with a circulating supply of 137.20M SOUL. During the last 24 hours, SOUL traded between $ 0.01171945 (low) and $ 0.01306888 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.96, while the all-time low was $ 0.00499627.

In short-term performance, SOUL moved -1.89% in the last hour and +22.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 26.20K.

Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.70M$ 1.70M $ 1.70M Volume (24H) $ 26.20K$ 26.20K $ 26.20K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.70M$ 1.70M $ 1.70M Circulation Supply 137.20M 137.20M 137.20M Total Supply 137,197,696.9509012 137,197,696.9509012 137,197,696.9509012

The current Market Cap of Phantasma Phoenix is $ 1.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 26.20K. The circulating supply of SOUL is 137.20M, with a total supply of 137197696.9509012. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.70M.