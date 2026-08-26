Afroman Price Today

The live Afroman (FRO) price today is $ 0, with a 15.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FRO.

Afroman currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 69,143, with a circulating supply of 999.14M FRO. During the last 24 hours, FRO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FRO moved +0.63% in the last hour and -8.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Afroman (FRO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 69.14K$ 69.14K $ 69.14K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 69.14K$ 69.14K $ 69.14K Circulation Supply 999.14M 999.14M 999.14M Total Supply 999,139,694.647889 999,139,694.647889 999,139,694.647889

The current Market Cap of Afroman is $ 69.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FRO is 999.14M, with a total supply of 999139694.647889. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 69.14K.