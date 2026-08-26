WAGMI Games Price Today

The live WAGMI Games (WAGMIGAMES) price today is $ 0, with a 9.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAGMIGAMES to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WAGMIGAMES.

WAGMI Games currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,021,304, with a circulating supply of 2.12T WAGMIGAMES. During the last 24 hours, WAGMIGAMES traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WAGMIGAMES moved -0.24% in the last hour and -11.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

WAGMI Games (WAGMIGAMES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.02M$ 1.02M $ 1.02M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.06M$ 1.06M $ 1.06M Circulation Supply 2.12T 2.12T 2.12T Total Supply 2,200,000,000,000.0 2,200,000,000,000.0 2,200,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WAGMI Games is $ 1.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAGMIGAMES is 2.12T, with a total supply of 2200000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.06M.