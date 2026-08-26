ON Price Today

The live ON (ONLIVE) price today is $ 0, with a 4.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current ONLIVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ONLIVE.

ON currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 758,974, with a circulating supply of 2.40B ONLIVE. During the last 24 hours, ONLIVE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ONLIVE moved -- in the last hour and +22.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 96.26.

ON (ONLIVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 758.97K$ 758.97K $ 758.97K Volume (24H) $ 96.26$ 96.26 $ 96.26 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 948.72K$ 948.72K $ 948.72K Circulation Supply 2.40B 2.40B 2.40B Total Supply 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ON is $ 758.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 96.26. The circulating supply of ONLIVE is 2.40B, with a total supply of 3000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 948.72K.