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Top Cardano Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Cardano Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00007
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
2
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.2111
+0.72%
-7.25%
+13.20%
$ 7.67B
$ 33.82M
3
FET
FET
FET
$ 0.1648
+0.74%
-7.61%
+24.66%
$ 370.00M
$ 5.93M
4
Lorenzo Protocol
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK
$ 0.03576
+0.73%
+0.68%
-1.36%
$ 41.81M
$ 28.96M
5
SNEK
SNEK
SNEK
$ 0.0004241
-0.38%
-5.17%
+30.83%
$ 31.23M
$ 153.70M
6
WorldMobileToken
WorldMobileToken
WMTX
$ 0.03437
-0.03%
-3.21%
+4.47%
$ 29.28M
$ 2.07M
7
rsERG
rsERG
RSERG
$ 0.25464
+0.19%
-0.05%
+16.39%
$ 24.89M
$ 5.93K
8
SingularityNET
SingularityNET
AGIX
$ 0.072885
+0.16%
-0.04%
+28.38%
$ 17.25M
$ 9.76K
9
Iagon
Iagon
IAG
$ 0.02249435
-0.26%
-0.01%
+6.20%
$ 10.96M
$ 76.63K
10
Strike
Strike
STRIKE
$ 0.581095
-0.04%
-0.07%
+22.75%
$ 10.46M
$ 13.19K
11
Indigo Protocol iUSD
Indigo Protocol iUSD
IUSD
$ 0.981787
-0.09%
-0.01%
-0.72%
$ 9.35M
$ 38.35K
12
Hosky
Hosky
HOSKY
$ 6.838E-9
+0.16%
-4.89%
+10.22%
$ 6.84M
--
13
Anzens USDA
Anzens USDA
USDA
$ 1.001
-0.10%
-0.00%
+0.36%
$ 6.77M
$ 138.36K
14
Minswap
Minswap
MIN
$ 0.003476
+0.26%
-5.52%
+8.92%
$ 5.99M
$ 5.42M
15
Infinity Rising
Infinity Rising
RISE
$ 0.00166083
+0.19%
-0.05%
+8.56%
$ 4.97M
$ 8.54K
16
Liqwid Finance
Liqwid Finance
LQ
$ 0.234158
+0.24%
-0.04%
+23.14%
$ 4.76M
$ 3.12K
17
Bluefin
Bluefin
BLUE
$ 0.008616
+0.08%
-3.55%
+12.33%
$ 4.29M
$ 6.40M
18
Djed
Djed
DJED
$ 0.990659
-0.09%
-0.01%
+0.23%
$ 3.98M
$ 32.89K
19
Star Atlas
Star Atlas
ATLAS
$ 0.000136
0.00%
-4.90%
+5.43%
$ 3.38M
$ 16.40M
20
Nuvola Digital
Nuvola Digital
NVL
$ 0.15412
+0.19%
--
-0.65%
$ 2.62M
$ 1.69K
21
Ascend
Ascend
ASCEND
$ 0.13307
+0.57%
-0.06%
+31.84%
$ 2.05M
$ 9.40K
22
Surf Lending
Surf Lending
SURF
$ 0.097691
+0.11%
-0.04%
-31.68%
$ 1.95M
$ 24.61K
23
Indigo Protocol
Indigo Protocol
INDY
$ 0.101479
+0.19%
-0.05%
+6.76%
$ 1.94M
$ 660.36
24
Kinka
Kinka
XNK
$ 4,013.83
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.93M
$ 34.09K
25
Cornucopias
Cornucopias
COPI
$ 0.00174882
+0.14%
-0.05%
-1.46%
$ 1.81M
$ 1.01K
26
ChainSwap
ChainSwap
CSWAP
$ 0.001547
0.00%
-5.79%
-7.20%
$ 1.43M
$ 249.49K
27
Palm Economy
Palm Economy
PALM
$ 0.00011097
-0.22%
-0.10%
+6.57%
$ 1.30M
$ 2.90K
28
NuNet
NuNet
NTX
$ 0.001944
+0.15%
-7.81%
+1.19%
$ 981.96K
$ 17.96M
29
Surge
Surge
SURGE
$ 0.03600488
+2.69%
-0.02%
+11.29%
$ 900.12K
$ 3.90K
30
CockCardano
CockCardano
COCK
$ 0.00084996
+0.09%
+0.03%
-2.75%
$ 849.97K
$ 1.40K
31
BabySNEK
BabySNEK
BBSNEK
$ 6.81E-6
+0.74%
-7.34%
+23.59%
$ 522.54K
--
32
WingRiders
WingRiders
WRT
$ 0.00454967
+0.02%
-0.05%
+13.15%
$ 436.54K
$ 2.68K
33
Xerberus
Xerberus
XER
$ 0.00142835
+0.51%
-0.07%
-2.55%
$ 425.98K
$ 94.93
34
TITAN
TITAN
TITAN
$ 0.01541701
-0.05%
-0.09%
-1.87%
$ 406.82K
$ 250.19
35
Nikepig
Nikepig
NIKEPIG
$ 0.00045011
0.00%
+0.01%
+42.20%
$ 404.97K
$ 147.50
36
Factor
Factor
FACT
$ 0.2899
0.00%
-0.03%
+0.59%
$ 343.02K
$ 872.04
37
Revuto
Revuto
REVU
$ 0.00153986
-0.22%
0.00%
-4.78%
$ 280.23K
$ 18.42K
38
Bodega
Bodega
BODEGA
$ 0.01365144
+0.37%
-0.04%
+2.21%
$ 279.78K
$ 299.28
39
AGENT
AGENT
AGENT
$ 0.00017858
0.00%
-0.05%
+34.05%
$ 178.58K
$ 241.49
40
NMKR
NMKR
$NMKR
$ 7.064E-5
0.00%
+1.11%
+21.65%
$ 133.27K
--
41
FREN
FREN
FREN
$ 3.15783E-7
+0.77%
-8.29%
+11.04%
$ 132.65K
--
42
Charles the Chad
Charles the Chad
CHAD
$ 0.0001318
+0.11%
-0.05%
+45.07%
$ 131.80K
$ 1.52K
43
Charli3
Charli3
C3
$ 0.00281382
0.00%
--
+36.98%
$ 100.38K
$ 2.85
44
CRAWJU
CRAWJU
CRAWJU
$ 8.403E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+19.85%
$ 83.53K
--
45
OccamFi
OccamFi
OCC
$ 0.00095039
0.00%
--
+4.97%
$ 80.72K
$ 3.52
46
VIPER
VIPER
VIPER
$ 1.0E-6
+0.63%
-6.43%
+9.82%
$ 76.82K
--
47
LOBSTER
LOBSTER
$LOBSTER
$ 7.143E-11
0.00%
0.00%
+0.32%
$ 71.43K
--
48
Danzo
Danzo
DANZO
$ 6.48021E-7
+0.77%
-11.27%
+12.87%
$ 44.72K
--
49
Mithrandir Token
Mithrandir Token
MITHR
$ 0.00122561
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 34.04K
$ 2.48
50
SUGAR BUSH
SUGAR BUSH
SUGAR
$ 2.674E-5
+0.79%
+4.80%
+114.26%
$ 25.53K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Cardano Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Cardano Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 58 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $83.09B.
What is the best-performing Cardano Ecosystem token right now?
Among Cardano Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, SUGAR has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 4.80% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Cardano Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 58 Cardano Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Cardano Ecosystem tokens include USDC, ADA, FET. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Cardano Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Cardano Ecosystem tokens is approximately $83.09B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Cardano Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.